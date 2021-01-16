BJP Announces Candidates For Legislative Council Polls; Ex-Union Minister Makes A Comeback

On Saturday, BJP released a list of candidates for the election to the Legislative Council in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar scheduled to take place on January 28. While 12 seats in the UP Legislative Council are falling vacant owing to the retirement of members, by-election to two seats in Bihar's Upper House was necessitated owing to the election of Sushil Kumar Modi and Vinod Narain Jha to the Rajya Sabha and state Assembly respectively. In UP, BJP has given tickets to Kunwar Manvendra Singh, Govind Narayan Shukla, Salil Bishnoi, Ashwini Tyagi, Dharmveer Prajapati and Surendra Chaudhary.

On the other hand, ex-Union Minister Shahnawaz Hussain has been named as one of BJP's candidates for the Legislative Council by-election in Bihar. After being inducted into the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led Cabinet, he achieved the distinction of becoming the youngest ever Union Cabinet Minister. Hussain, a three-term Lok Sabha MP, was not given a ticket to contest in the 2019 General Election after losing by a very thin margin from Bhagalpur in the 2014 Lok Sabha election. At present, he is BJP's national spokesperson and a member of the party's Central Election Committee.

Read: 79 Per Cent Voter Turn-out In Gram Panchayat Polls In Maha

BJP releases a list of candidates for the upcoming biennial election to 12 legislative council seats in Uttar Pradesh, which will fall vacant later this month.



The party also fields Shahnawaz Hussain for by-polls to 2 Legislative Council seats in Bihar. pic.twitter.com/x5r0YGXbfH — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2021

Read: Top Gujarat Cadre IAS Officer AK Sharma Joins BJP Before MLC Polls; Considered Close To PM

Election to the Legislative Council

In UP, the 12 retiring MLCs are BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh, Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma, Laxman Acharya (BJP), Naseemuddin Siddiqui (disqualified), Dharmavir Ashok and Pradip Jatav (BSP), and Ahmed Hasan, Ashu Malik, Ramesh Yadav, Ram Jatan Rajbhar, Virendra Singh and Sahib Singh Saini (SP). With 55 seats at present, SP dominates the 100-member UP Legislative Council in contrast to the ruling BJP's 25 MLCs. In both Bihar and UP, the last date of nominations is January 18 while the voting will take place between 9 am and 4 pm on January 28.

These are some of the guidelines issued by the Election Commission:

Every person shall wear a face mask during every election-related activity

Thermal scanning of all persons shall be carried out at the entry of premises used for election purposes

Sanitiser shall be made available at all locations

Social distancing shall be maintained as per the current COVID-19 guidelines of the respective state government and Ministry of Home Affairs

Read: Wait For Your Turn To Get Vaccinated, Beware Of Rumours: UP CM Yogi To People

Read: 'Gujarat Govt Studying Anti-conversion Laws Of MP & UP': Dy CM Patel On Love Jihad Law