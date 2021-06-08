BJP Announces Candidates For Mayor And Chairman Seats As Delhi Municipal Elections Near

As Delhi municipal elections are approaching, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Tuesday announced candidates for the posts of mayor and deputy mayor for municipal elections in the national capital. The official list was released by BJP Delhi head Adesh Gupta through his Twitter account. The elections will also be for mayors and deputy mayors of the three municipal bodies – North, South, and East – in Delhi are scheduled to be contested on June 16.

The BJP is currently ruling all the three municipal corporations that are set to undergo voting.

आज भाजपा दिल्ली द्वारा उत्तरी दिल्ली नगर निगम, दक्षिणी दिल्ली नगर निगम एवं पूर्वी दिल्ली नगर निगम के महापौर, उप – महापौर, अध्यक्ष स्थायी समिति, उपाध्यक्ष स्थायी समिति के चुनाव हेतु एवं नेता सदन के मनोनयन की निम्नलिखित घोषणा की जाती है। pic.twitter.com/Nghs2HhV3j — Adesh Gupta (@adeshguptabjp) June 8, 2021

Here is a list of total candidates for the post of Mayor of upcoming bypolls:

Mayor from the north- Raja Iqbal Singh

Mayor from South- Mukesh Suryan

Mayor from East- Shyam Sunder Aggarwal

The outgoing mayors include Jai Prakash (NDMC), Anamika (SDMC) and Nirmal Jain (EDMC).

For the post of deputy mayor:

North Delhi- Archana Dilip Singh

South Delhi- Pawan Sharma

East Delhi- Kiran Vaidh

For the post of chairman:

North Delhi- Jogi Ram Jain

South Delhi- Col (retd) BK Oberoi

East- Veersingh Panwar

For the post of Vice-Chairman:

North Delhi Municipal Corporation- Chhail Bihari Goswami

South Delhi Municipal Corporation- Inderjeet Sehrawat

East Delhi Municipal Corporation- Satyapal Singh

Election to the posts of mayor, deputy mayor, chairman, and vice-chairman of standing committees in the civic bodies will be held on the same day.

The earlier unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for north, south and east Delhi municipal corporations -- NDMC, SDMC and EDMC held in 2012. The mayoral five-year tenure is seen on a rotational basis that sees five single-year terms, the first year is reserved for women, the second open category, and the third for reserved category, and the remaining two also being in the open category.

February Municipal corporation elections

The elections for Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) earlier held in February 2021 in two wards of North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) Rohini-C and Shalimar Bagh (North), and three wards of East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) Trilokpuri, Kalyanpuri, and Chauhan Banger. In the elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had won four wards, and Congress had won one while the BJP won none.