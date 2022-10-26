BJP Announces Full-day Strike To Mount Pressure On Tamil Nadu Govt Over Coimbatore Blast

Days after the Coimbatore car blast took place, the Tamil Nadu Coimbatore BJP unit on Wednesday announced a full-day strike on October 31 across the city condemning the incident. This came after Tamil Nadu BJP urged the state government and police to call the incident a 'terror attack' and not simply a 'cylinder blast'.

Notably, the city police on October 25 invoked sections of the stringent anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against the five arrested accused after over 50 kg of explosives were seized from the residence of the accused Jameza Mubin, who died in the blast.

“We've invoked section 16 and section 18 of the UAPA against the accused. Material seized from the deceased's house were ingredients for making low-explosive bombs like potassium nitrate, sulphur, charcoal and so on. It indicates his intention to make such bombs,” Coimbatore CP V Balakrishnan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

BJP alleges ISIS link

Addressing a press conference earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on Tuesday urged the state authorities and police to call the incident a 'terror attack' and not simply a 'cylinder blast'. He further claimed that the blast in the city was a terror attack with an ISIS link.

The state BJP chief said, "On October 21, Jamesha Mubin posted a WhatsApp status similar to that of ISIS. The police haven't revealed why they have arrested five people in the matter. On behalf of the Tamil Nadu BJP, we have written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding this blast. Police have to accept this as a suicide attack.”

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu police arrested five people on Tuesday in connection with the Coimbatore cylinder blast case based on the accessed CCTV footage. The five apprehended accused have been identified as Mohammed Dalga, Mohammed Azharuddin, Mohammed Riyas, Feroz Ismail and Mohammed Anas Ismail.