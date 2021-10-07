BJP Announces Kargil War Veteran Khushal Thakur (Retd) As Candidate For Himachal's Mandi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released its list of candidates for upcoming by-polls to three Lok Sabha seats in Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh and 16 Assembly seats across various states. Kargil war veteran Brigadier Khushal Thakur (Retd) has received the BJP ticket for the Lok Sabha seat from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.

Significantly, Khushal Thakur (Retd) was the commanding officer of the 18 Grenadiers which was part of a successful operation to capture Tiger Hill in 1999.

BJP's list of candidates for bypolls

The BJP, on Thursday, released its list of candidates in upcoming bypolls for Lok Sabha and Assembly seats, scheduled to be held on October 30.

Bharatiya Janata Party has released its list of candidates for by-polls to three Lok Sabha seats in UT of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh and 16 Assembly seats of various States to be held on 30th October pic.twitter.com/IZCF746uXm — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2021

Announcing the candidatures, state party chief Suresh Kashyap informed that Neelam Seraik is the BJP candidate from Jubbal-Kotkhai, Baldev Thakur from Fatehbpur and Ratan Pal Singh will fight from Arki.

Himachal Pradesh by-elections

The by-elections in Mandi parliamentary constituency are scheduled on October 30 along with three assembly segments. Brigadier Thakur, who hails from Mandi’s Nagwain village, will fight against former Congress MP Pratibha Singh, who is late Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh’s wife.

Kargil war veteran Brigadier Khushal Thakur (Retd): Life and career

Brigadier Thakur graduated from the Himachal Pradesh University and holds a PG diploma in computers and human rights. He started his professional career as a village revenue officer in patwari for three years. Later, in 1975 he joined the Indian Army and in his 34-year military career, he participated in the Indian peacekeeping mission in Sri Lanka against the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE). While on a United Nations peacekeeping mission in Sierra Leone, he triumphantly led Operation Khukhri and liberated 234 soldiers, including 225 Indians, who were being held hostage by rebels.

Giving a major success to India he had commanded the 18 Grenadiers, which captured Tiger Hill and Tololing, which are of strategic importance, from Pakistani infiltrators. He has been awarded the Yudh Seva Medal and his unit received a record 52 gallantry awards. Post-retirement, Brigadier Thakur has been involved in social work and politics. Currently, the war veteran is the vice-chairman of the Ex-Servicemen Corporation and was instrumental in the four-laning of the Chandigarh-Manali highway. He was a frontrunner for the BJP ticket in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as well.