BJP Announces Karnataka MLC Candidates List; No Ticket For Yediyurappa's Son BY Vijayendra

In a major event, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday announced its candidates for the upcoming Karnataka Legislative Council elections. Making the announcement ahead of the June 3 polls, the BJP informed that it has selected former Deputy CM Laxmana Savadi, secretary of the BJP state unit Hemalatha Nayak, president of BJP SC Morcha Chalavadi Narayaswamy and S Keshavaprasad.

Meanwhile, the party excluded former CM BS Yediyurappa’s son BY Vijayendra from the list. This comes as a setback for BY Vijayendra, as he is the vice president of the BJP state unit and was earlier rumoured to be picked up as a candidate for the MLC elections.

The BJP has now announced its MLC candidates list and shared a press release to confirm the names for the biennial election.

The BJP will now look to win four of the seven seats of the Legislative Council for which Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) will elect the members. Meanwhile, senior leader Basavaraj Horatti, who recently jumped ship from Janata Dal (Secular) JD(S) to BJP, will be the party’s candidate for the Karnataka West Teacher's constituency election, which is set to take place on June 13.

No ticket for Yediyurappa’s son

According to earlier reports, Vijayendra's name was recommended by the state BJP core committee and was being considered a top option for the MLC elections. Vijayendra had earlier hinted at being positive regarding his candidature for the legislative council election. Speaking about the polls, Karnataka BJP's vice-president and former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra had said that he preferred to wait till the final decision came from the BJP parliamentary board regarding his candidature.

"It has come to my notice that my name has been recommended during the BJP core committee meeting, as one of the candidates for the four MLC seats, the party is going to win. However, it's the central parliamentary board of the party, which will take the final call. So, it's premature (to celebrate). Let's wait because the final decision has to come from Delhi,” he had said while speaking to media.

Vijayendra’s name was among the 20 names recommended by the core committee to contest the Rajya Sabha and legislative council elections. The biennial elections to the Karnataka Legislative Council for seven seats will be held on June 3.