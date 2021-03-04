BJP Announces 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan As Its CM Pick In Kerala A Week After He Joined BJP

Heading to "Metro Man" E Sreedharan's call to be BJP's CM face, the saffron party's Kerala chief K Surendran on Thursday, announced that the 88-year old was the party's Kerala CM face. Sreedharan officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala in the presence of Union Minister RK Singh at Changaramkulam's 'Vijaya Yatra' in February 25. Kerala is set to go to polls on April 6, with the results to be announced on May 2.

'Metro Man' BJP's CM Face

On February 25, addressing a rally in the Malappuram district, Sreedharan said it is one of the greatest moments in his life. He also thanked Surendran for giving him an opportunity to work for the BJP. Previously, he had said that he was open to chief ministership if BJP comes to power in Kerala, in an interview with PTI. Strategising BJP's rule, he said that the focus of the saffron party will be to remove Kerala from the debt trap, develop infrastructure. Moreover, he said that he was not interested in governorship as he won't be able to contribute to state in such a 'constitutional' position with no powers at all.

Metro Man to Republic TV: 'Not a single industry in Kerala'

Speaking to Republic TV, Sreedharan said, "After I left Delhi metro in 2011, I moved to Kerala and I have been living in Kerala for the last 9 years. I have seen the Congress-led UDF and CPM-led LDF governments under CPM. Both governments are only interested in party politics, and not the state as such. Moreover, there is a lot of rampant corruption under both governments. The state suffered and was not getting any tangible benefits from the governments."

"Now that I am free, all my assignments are over and I thought I will be useful to the state if I join the BJP. BJP will be able to access the central government's resources. In the last 20 years, not a single industry has come to Kerala and there is a high level of unemployment. No industry has come because the environment in Kerala not conducive. We want to create a congenial environment. These ideas made me join BJP," he added.

About 'Metro Man'

E Sreedharan - fondly known as 'Metro Man' has been credited for transforming public transport in India during his tenure as managing director of Konkan Railway and the Delhi Metro between 1995 to 2012. Apart from implementing, planning, and design India's first-ever metro - the Kolkata Metro in 1970, Sreedharan was the pioneer of several other government projects like Cochin Shipyard, Konkan Railway, Delhi Metro during his working career.

Post-retirement from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), he was appointed Principal Advisor of the Kochi Metro Rail Project which was completed in 2017. After that project, he was appointed principal advisor to the Lucknow metro which began in 2017 and has one operational line. He also aided in several other metro projects in Jaipur, Vizag, Vijayawada, and Coimbatore, but are yet to be completed. Recently, he voiced his wish to join BJP and later voiced his displeasure against both LDF and UDF government to tackle 'Love Jihad' in Kerala - which has been a poll pitch for BJP since 2020.

BJP's Kerala push

Aiming to conquer the final southern frontier, BJP has lined up its top national leaders to be part of Vijaya Yatra from February 21 to March 7. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off the party's rally at Kasargode in North Kerala on February 21 - kicking off 14 rallies and over 80 meetings, concluding at Thiruvananthapuram. The Yatra has seen top BJP leaders like Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways, V K Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Shahnawaz Hussein, Khushbu Sundar, Smriti Irani, Tejasvi Surya, Meenakshi Lekhi, K Annamalai, with Home Minister Amit Shah concluding the poll rally at Thiruvananthapuram. While BJP has no footprint in Kerala, there is an intense poll battle between the Left (LDF) and Congress (UDF).

