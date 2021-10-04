BJP Announces Names Of Candidates For Assam By-polls Scheduled To Be Held In October

BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh announced the names of candidates for the bye-elections in Assam. He said, "The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Central Election Committee (CEC) has decided names for Bye-elections to the Legislative assembly of Assam." The BJP announced that Phanidhar Talukdar from Bhabanipur, Rupjyoti Kurmi from Mariani and Sushanta Borgohain from Thowra will be taking part in the elections.

Earlier on Sunday, October 3, the BJP had released the names of the candidates for the Assembly by-polls in Maharashtra, Mizoram, and Telangana. The big news came from Telangana as the BJP has named former Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajender from Huzurabad. The party released the names of Subhash Pirajirao Savane from Deglur (SC) Assembly constituency of Maharashtra and K. Ladinthara from Tuirial (ST) Assembly seat in Mizoram. Earlier in June, Rajender switched parties and joined the BJP after leaving the TRS party. He left the TRS party after he was dropped from the Telangana cabinet amidst allegations of land grabbing in the Medak district. However, he later claimed that he was unfairly targeted over a rift.

ECI announced by-polls will be held in three Parliamentary Constituencies

Last week on September 28, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced that the by-polls will be held in three Parliamentary Constituencies to fulfill vacancies. The constituencies were Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh. The ECI also announced the scheduled by-polls to fill 30 vacancies in Assembly Constituencies of various states. As per the schedule announced by the ECI, polling will be held on October 30 and the counting of votes will take place on November 2. The party will soon be announcing the names of other candidates as well for the other states.

The Assam by-polls

The names are usually announced after discussing them with the central leadership of the national party. The ECI is also scheduled to announce the by-polls in various other states, therefore there will be more news in the following regard in the coming days. On October 20, the by-elections on five seats, Thowra, Mariani, Bhabanipur, Tamulpur, and Gossaigaon are scheduled to take place. Since Union Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal, resigned from the assembly just hours after the Election Commission announced the poll schedule, the by-poll for the vacant Majuli seat left for AJP has not been scheduled.

With ANI inputs