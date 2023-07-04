BJP Announces New State Presidents In A Major Reshuffle Ahead Of 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

Quick links:
The development will further fuel the speculation about a Cabinet rejig (Image: Facebook/PTI)
In a major rejig, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced new party presidents for four states ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in a few states and the Lok Sabha elections next year. Apart from state chiefs, Etala Rajender has also been appointed as chairman of the Election Management Committee of Telangana BJP for the forthcoming Assembly elections. All the appointments come into immediate effect.
The BJP has brought Union Minister G Kishan Reddy in place of Bandi Sanjay Kumar in Telangana as many relatively new but powerful entrants to the party were against the leadership of Bandi Sanjay Kumar.
Sunil Jakhar has replaced Ashwani Kumar Sharma in Punjab while Babulal Marandi is taking charge from Deepak Prakash in Jharkhand. Former Union Minister D Purandeswari is taking charge from Somu Veerraju in Telangana.
The reorganisation is significant in the importance given to political leaders who have joined the Saffron party from other parties. Jakhar and Rajender left the Congress and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) respectively to join the BJP. Purandeswari was in Congress and a minister in the UPA government.
Get all the latest Politics News, politics news, today's headlines, political news of India today, and more real-time, breaking India News, Entertainment News, Education News , Top Sports News, Live Cricket News, Technology News update, and state election election results at Republic World.