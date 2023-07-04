BJP Announces New State Presidents In A Major Reshuffle Ahead Of 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

In a major rejig, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced new party presidents for four states ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in a few states and the Lok Sabha elections next year. Apart from state chiefs, Etala Rajender has also been appointed as chairman of the Election Management Committee of Telangana BJP for the forthcoming Assembly elections. All the appointments come into immediate effect.

BJP appoints new state presidents

Babulal Marandi: Jharkhand

Sunil Kumar Jakhar: Punjab

G Kishan Reddy: Telangana

Daggubati Purandeswari: Andhra Pradesh

The BJP has brought Union Minister G Kishan Reddy in place of Bandi Sanjay Kumar in Telangana as many relatively new but powerful entrants to the party were against the leadership of Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Sunil Jakhar has replaced Ashwani Kumar Sharma in Punjab while Babulal Marandi is taking charge from Deepak Prakash in Jharkhand. Former Union Minister D Purandeswari is taking charge from Somu Veerraju in Telangana.

The reorganisation is significant in the importance given to political leaders who have joined the Saffron party from other parties. Jakhar and Rajender left the Congress and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) respectively to join the BJP. Purandeswari was in Congress and a minister in the UPA government.