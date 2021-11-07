BJP Announces To Fight On All 117 Seats In Upcoming Punjab Assembly Elections

With the Assembly elections coming in Punjab, the Bharatiya Janata Party state unit announced on Sunday that the party will contest all 117 seats in the state, where currently Congress is in the power. The announcement was made by the BJP Punjab head Ashwani Sharma, who also attended the party’s national executive meeting held in Delhi on November 7, ahead of the polls slated for 2022.

BJP announces to fight on all 117 seats in Punjab

The BJP’s announcement comes after the Shiromani Akali Dal called off the alliance with the NDA in 2020, over the contentious issue of farm laws. The BJP had risen to power in Punjab in 2013 and 2007 in an alliance with SAD, where they were able to oust Congress. However, after 10 years of rule, Congress regained power in 2017, where SAD was only able to win 15 seats and BJP gained victory in three constituencies. This year BJP will fight the elections alone, as per the latest announcements.

In the previous assembly elections, the Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party had emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in the 2017 assembly elections after Congress, becoming the leading opposition party in the state.

Congress’ internal rift continues with Sidhu’s incessant attacks on CM Channi & Punjab ADG

The politics in Punjab is taking a new twist every day, with Congress’ internal disputes seeing no end. Even after the resignation of Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh and the appointment of the new CM Charanjit Singh Channi, with a revamped cabinet, Navjot Singh Sidhu continued to be disappointed with the party’s high command. On November 5, after several weeks, Sidhu had taken back his resignation as the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president, however, his rebellious attitude towards CM Channi and Congress' top brass remained, as he continued to attack the leaders of his own party.

Attacking the Charanjit Channi-led Congress govt in Punjab again, state party president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday, hit back at Advocate general APS Deol. In a long series of tweets, Sidhu pointed out that Deol had argued for the accusers in sacrilege cases, batting for a CBI inquiry instead of a govt probe.

