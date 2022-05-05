BJP Announces Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami To Contest Bypoll From Champawat

The central election committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on May 5 approved the name of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for the upcoming Bye-election 2022. He will contest from the Champawat constituency. Notably, CM Dhami lost the Khatima seat in the assembly elections in Uttarakhand on February 14.

Earlier MLA Kailash Gehtori had resigned and vacated the Champawat seat, paving the way for Pushkar Singh Dhami to contest in the bypolls to be conducted on May 31, while the results will be declared on June 3. Dhami lost the assembly seat in Khatima to the 40-year-old Congress candidate Bhuwan Chandra Kapri by a margin of 6,579 votes. Kapri got 48,177 votes with a total vote share of 51.89%. He had won the Khatima seat both in 2012 and 2017. Similarly Congress' CM hopeful - Harish Rawat lost to BJP's Dr. Mohan Singh Bisht in Lalkuwa by 17000+ votes.

The election commission on May 2 announced the poll schedule for the bypolls for Odisha, Kerala and Uttarakhand. The bypolls will be conducted on May 31 and the results will be declared on June 3.

Uttarakhand assembly results: BJP creates history by winning consecutive elections

Since the new state was formed the state had never repeated the same party to rule the state however the 21 year old jinx ended in 2022, when BJP returned back to power after winning 48 seats in the 70-member Uttarakhand assembly. Congress could not take advantage of the anti-incumbency and could manage to win only 19 seats.

45- year old CM Dhami became the youngest Chief Minister from Uttarakhand after taking over from former CM Tirath Singh Rawat, who resigned on July 3, 2021. The BJP had to change two Chief Ministers in the state to accommodate the demands of the dissenting MLAs and finally entered the election fray with Dhami as the CM.

AAP couldn't make any inroads in the state in spite of offering 300 units of free electricity, waiving off old electricity bills, free electricity for farmers, free healthcare, women's allowance, free trips to shrines and to project Dehradun as the 'Spiritual Capital' of India.

IMAGE: ANI