BJP Announces Victory In Bihar; Sushil Modi Thanks People For Expressing Faith In NDA

As BJP shone bright in Bihar and other states where the assembly by-polls were held, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi while speaking to ANI on Wednesday thanked the people of Bihar for expressing their faith in NDA (National Democratic Alliance) for the 4th time.

He said, 'It's not ordinary. In Indian politics, there are very few CMs whom people trusted for the fourth time. They have given a clear mandate to NDA, there is no confusion: Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi.'

I thank the people of Bihar that they expressed their faith in NDA for the fourth time. It's not ordinary. In Indian politics there are very few CMs whom people trusted for the fourth time. They have given a clear mandate to NDA, there is no confusion: Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi pic.twitter.com/TNHRyX8Xov — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2020

READ | RJD Accuses Nitish Kumar Of Pressurising Officials To Delay Counting, Alleges Foul Play

In an alliance, not all parties win equal number of seats. Who won how many seats is irrelevant, people voted for NDA. BJP played a role in JD(U)'s victory & JD(U) played a role in BJP's victory. JD(U), BJP, VIP & HAM worked together, then we registered this victory: Sushil Modi https://t.co/zeXZaVlyKb — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2020

READ | Bihar Election Results: Amid Neck-and-neck Contest, Tej Pratap Says 'Tejashwi Bhavah'

BJP declares victory

Addressing a press conference in Patna on Tuesday night, BJP's Bihar unit claimed victory in the state Assembly election. As per the EC at 11.46 pm, NDA had crossed the majority mark with leads in 124 constituencies as against the Mahagatbandhan which is ahead in 111 seats. The NDA's projected tally includes BJP (73), JD(U) (43), HAM (4) and VIP (4). BJP Bihar president Sanjay Jaiswal mentioned that the biggest contribution to the victory was PM's welfare schemes and the state government's good governance.

Meanwhile, BJP's Bihar in-charge Bhupender Yadav confirmed that the ruling alliance has secured a complete majority. According to him, this is an opportunity to fulfil PM Modi's goal of 'Self-reliant India'. On this occasion, he also thanked BJP chief JP Nadda for his leadership in an election held amid the COVID-19 crisis.

READ | People Of Bihar Prefer Politics Of 'good Governance'; Youth, Women See Hope In NDA: PM Narendra Modi

Bihar polls

The Mahagatbandhan comprising RJD, Congress, CPI(M-L), CPI, and CPM was perceived as the principal challenger to the ruling NDA consisting of BJP, JD(U), VIP, and HAM(S). Some of the other alliances in the fray included the 'Progressive Democratic Alliance' who has projected Jan Adhikar Party chief Pappu Yadav as the CM face and the 'United Democratic Secular Alliance' with former Upendra Kushwaha as the CM candidate. The 2020 election witnessed a voter turnout of 57.05 per cent as against that of 56.66 per cent in the 2015 polls.

READ | Prime Minister Narendra Modi Pays Rich Tributes To Ayurveda Doyen

As part of the counting day arrangements, the counting centres were increased to 55 spread across 38 districts of the state for ensuring social distancing. There is three-tier security for all the counting centres which includes the involvement of the Central paramilitary forces, the Bihar military police and the district armed police. Additionally, the EC has held a number of briefings regarding the status of counting of votes.

READ | Bihar Election Results: EC Says 'under No Pressure'; Debunks RJD's '119 Seats-won' Claims