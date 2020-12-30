BJP Annuls Membership Of Shaheen Bagh Shooter, Claims 'wasn't Aware Of His Antecedents'

In a massive development on Wednesday, BJP cancelled the membership of Kapil Gujjar who fired three shots in the air near Shaheen Bagh on February 1, 2020. Incidentally, this move comes after AAP lambasted his induction into BJP. Sanjiv Sharma, the president of BJP's Ghaziabad unit mentioned that Gujjar had accompanied some youth from BSP to join his party. Clarifying that the local leaders were not aware of his involvement in the Shaheen Bagh shooting case, Sharma stressed that his membership was rescinded after BJP's state leadership apprised the Ghaziabad unit of this incident.

Speaking after joining BJP earlier in the day, Gujjar attributed the decision to his desire to work for Hindutva. Pointing out that BJP is not only strengthening Hindutva but also wants to further this cause, he made it clear that he was not a part of any political party in the past. In fact, Gujjar revealed that he has been associated with the RSS.

Here is BJP's communique on cancellation of Gujjar's membership:

Involvement in shooting near Shaheen Bagh

On the day when the Union Budget was presented, Gujjar was arrested by the Delhi police for opening aerial fire in the Jasola area near the sit-in organised by women in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Calling upon anti-CAA protesters to disperse, he had also reportedly shouted communal slogans. Fortunately, no one was injured in the firing. This attack turned into a political slugfest with AAP lambasting BJP for the deteriorating law and order situation in Delhi.

Writing to the Election Commission as well as the Delhi police, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party alleged that the BJP and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were conspiring to delay the Assembly election by fomenting trouble. However, the case took a different turn subsequently as the police recovered some photos which showed that Gujjar and his father had joined AAP in 2019. Refuting this allegation, Kejriwal called for Gujjar to be given exemplary punishment.

On March 7, Additional Sessions Judge Gulshan Kumar granted him bail. He was asked to submit a bail bond of Rs.25,000 and a surety of a similar amount. During the court proceedings, the Delhi Police opposed the bail application citing that the allegations against Gujjar are serious in nature. However, the accused's lawyer assured the court that he will not tamper with evidence or influence the witnesses in the case.

#WATCH Delhi: Man who fired bullets in Shaheen Bagh has been taken away from the spot by police. The man claims to be Kapil Gujjar, a resident of Dallupura village (near Noida border). pic.twitter.com/6xHxREQOe1 — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2020

