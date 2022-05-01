BJP Appeals To Centre Over US' Khalistan Provocation; 'MEA Must Closely Look Into This'

In a major response to a Republic TV's big newsbreak on the US state of Connecticut recognising April 29 as the ‘Anniversary of the declaration of Sikh Independence’, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader RP Singh on Sunday has urged the Ministry of External Affairs to look into the matter.

The BJP spokesperson said, "I strongly condemn it, MEA should look into it. It has happened in the US, then it happened in Patiala on 29th April also. Intelligence agencies should try to find the link between the two."

The BJP spokesperson also called on the US government to intervene. As per RP Singh, the declaration by Connecticut is an “open support for an Independent State, 'Khalistan' within India.”

Two days after the clashes between Shiv Sena and pro-Khalistan groups in Punjab, the US state of Connecticut recognised April 29 as the ‘Anniversary of the declaration of Sikh Independence.’ At least four people including a police officer have been injured in clashes. Visuals also emerged revealing people waving flags and others brandishing swords in a stand-off, which, according to the police, is triggered by a group attempting to take out an unauthorised march to protest against the Khalistan movement. Following this, Shiv Sena even expelled its Punjab working president Harish Singla, who is now arrested. The official order read, “By the orders of Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena youth president Aaditya Thackery and party's Secretary Anil Desai, party Leader Harisha Singla Patiala has been sacked for anti-party activities.”

It is to note that clashes broke out in Punjab when Shiv Sena carried out the march under the supervision of Punjab Shiv Sena working president Harish Singla without permission. DSP Mohit Malhotra said, “Seeing the problem of law and order here, police have been deployed. We are speaking with Shiv Sena’s (one of the two groups) chief Harish Singla as they don’t have any permission for the march”.