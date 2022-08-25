BJP Appoints Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary As UP Unit Chief; Replaces Swatantra Dev Singh

Uttar Pradesh Minister Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary has been appointed as the president of Bharatiya Janata Party's Uttar Pradesh unit, the party said in an official statement.

"Bharatiya Janata Party's national president Jagat Prakash Nadda has appointed Bhupendra Singh, Uttar Pradesh minister, as party's Uttar Pradesh unit president. This appointment will be made with immediate effect," the party said.

With Chaudhary's appointment, Uttar Pradesh has become the third state where the saffron party will be led by a Jat leader, after Satish Poonia in Rajasthan and OP Dhankar in Haryana.

Chaudhary, who holds the portfolio of Panchayati Raj in the state, had met BJP chief JP Nadda late on Wednesday evening, according to sources.

He will replace Swatantra Dev Singh, who has been made a minister in the Yogi Adityanath government.

As CM Yogi Adityanath hails from eastern Uttar Pradesh, the BJP also looks to fill the regional balance gap with the appointment of Chaudhary, who is from western Uttar Pradesh, as the party's state president.

With eyes fixed on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, BJP is planning to make changes in several of its state units to address organisational issues and emerging political challenges. Rajib Bhattacharjee was appointed Tripura BJP president on Thursday. The party also recently revamped its apex organisational body, Parliamentary Board.

Image: Twitter/@Bhupendraupbjp