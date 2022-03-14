BJP Appoints Central Observers For Election Of Legislative Party Leader In Four States

Parliamentary Board of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday appointed central observers and co-observers to elect the leader of the legislative party in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa Assembly. BJP is comfortably forming government in the four states thanks to the thumping majority.

As per the list, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be observing the elections in Uttar Pradesh along with the National Vice president and former Chief Minister of Jharkhand Raghubar Das. The state of Uttarakhand has been handed over to Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of State for External Affairs of India Meenakshi Lekhi. The elections in the state of Manipur will be observed by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju. The MLAs of coastal state Goa will elect their leader under the observation of Union Minister of Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar and Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying L Murugun.

The BJP retained power in the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur while the AAP established power in Punjab with a three-fourths majority. After over three decades, the BJP as an incumbent government returned to power in UP with the saffron party riding on PM Modi's popularity and CM Yogi Adityanath's effective implementation of welfare policies, creating a "new history" in the state.

Aam Aadmi Party was flabbergasted to win the Punjab state as they swept Congress and Akali Dal in the north Indian state. AAP won a thumping majority and as promised before the election, Bhagwant Mann has been declared as the CM by the party.

Congress did not do well enough in the recently concluded elections as they failed to retain government in Punjab after a political turmoil between former CM Captain Amarinder Singh and the commanding power of the All India Congress Committee. In Uttar Pradesh and Manipur elections, the party got two and five seats respectively. In comparison with the results of other states, Congress fared well as the party garnered 12 seats in the Goa assembly elections.

