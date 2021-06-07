BJP Appoints 'Metroman' E Sreedharan To Probe Kodakara Money Laundering Controversy

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday appointed 'Metroman' E Sreedharan to investigate the saffron party's election fund utilization and the alleged hawala controversy that has rocked the Kerala BJP. BJP's Central leadership along with 'Metroman' E Sreedharan will probe the alleged misuse of funds in the wake of the Kodakara money laundering controversy in the state. Former DGP Jacob Thomas, former IAS Official CV Anandabose are also part of the team. Notably, the task to investigate the money laundering charges has been entrusted to only those who are party members but not office-bearers.

Kodakara money laundering controversy

The alleged misuse of the Kerala BJP funds came to light after two persons- Dharmaraj and Shamjudeen lodged a complaint with the Kodakara police station claiming that a gang had intercepted them at the Kodakara flyover and taken away the Rs 25 lakh that they were carrying from Kozhikode to Kochi on April 3. While the theft was being investigated, the probe revealed that the amount stolen was much more than Rs 25 lakh and was a hawala transaction. Ultimately Rs 50 lakh was recovered by the police who claimed that the actual amount could go up to Rs 3.5 crore.

Upon questioning, Dharmaraj claimed that the amount was handed over to him by former Yuva Morcha treasurer Sunil Naik. Subsequently, the names of several other leaders including BJP Alappuzha district treasurer K G Kartha also emerged in the case. The massive amount of money fueled controversy in the state with the CPM claiming that the hawala money was being used by the BJP for its assembly election campaigning.