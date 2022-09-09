BJP Appoints New State In-charges & Co-incharges; Big Names & Former CMs In List

Quick links:
Image: @BJP4India (Twitter)
In a massive update, the Bharatiya Janata Party National president JP Nadda announced an organisational rejig, and appointed 14 party in-charges and co-in charges in different states and union territories. Some of these include former Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb for Haryana, former union minister Prakash Javadekar for Kerala, and former Gujarat CM Vijaybhai Rupani for Chandigarh.
|
States
|BJP Incharge
|
BJP Co-Incharge
|
Bihar
|Vinod Tawde
|
Harish Dwivedi, MP
|
Chhattisgarh
|Om Mathur
|
Nitin Nabin, MLA
|
Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu
|Vinod Sonkar, MP
|--
|
Haryana
|Biplab Kumar Deb
|--
|
Jharkhand
|Laxmikant Bajpai, MP
|--
|Kerala
|Prakash Javadekar, MP
|Radha Mohan Agarwal, MP
|Madhya Pradesh
|P. Muralidhar Rao
|Pankaja Munde & Ram Shankar Katheria
|Punjab
|Vijaybhai Rupani, MLA
|
Dr. Narinder Singh Raina
|
Telangana
|Tarun Chugh
|Arvind Menon
|Chandigarh
|Vijaybhai Rupani, MLA
|Rajasthan
|Arun Singh, MP
|Vijaya Rahatkar
|Tripura
|Mahesh Sharma, MP
|West Bengal
|Mangal Pandey, MLC
|Amit Malviya & Asha Lakra
|North-East states
|Sambit Patra
|Rituraj Sinha
This comes a month after BJP announced an 11-member Parliamentary party board, and new additions were made like BS Yediyurappa, Sarbananda Sonowal, K Laxman, Sudha Yadav, BL Santosh, Satyanarayan Jatiya, Iqbal Singh Lalpura. Meanwhile, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan have been removed. The newly constituted board will be headed by National President Jagat Prakash Nadda and will also consist of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The saffron party also constituted a 15-member Central Election Committee that will also be headed by JP Nadda and consitutes of PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, BS Yediyurappa, Sarbananda Sonowal, K Laxman, Sudha Yadav, BL Santosh, Satyanarayan Jatiya, Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Bhupendra Yadav, Devendra Fadnavis, Om Mathur.