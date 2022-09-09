BJP Appoints New State In-charges & Co-incharges; Big Names & Former CMs In List

In a massive update, the Bharatiya Janata Party National president JP Nadda announced an organisational rejig, and appointed 14 party in-charges and co-in charges in different states and union territories. Some of these include former Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb for Haryana, former union minister Prakash Javadekar for Kerala, and former Gujarat CM Vijaybhai Rupani for Chandigarh.

Here's a list of new State Incharge & Co-Incharges of the BJP:

States BJP Incharge BJP Co-Incharge Bihar Vinod Tawde Harish Dwivedi, MP Chhattisgarh Om Mathur Nitin Nabin, MLA Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu Vinod Sonkar, MP -- Haryana Biplab Kumar Deb -- Jharkhand Laxmikant Bajpai, MP -- Kerala Prakash Javadekar, MP Radha Mohan Agarwal, MP Madhya Pradesh P. Muralidhar Rao Pankaja Munde & Ram Shankar Katheria Punjab Vijaybhai Rupani, MLA Dr. Narinder Singh Raina Telangana Tarun Chugh Arvind Menon Chandigarh Vijaybhai Rupani, MLA Rajasthan Arun Singh, MP Vijaya Rahatkar Tripura Mahesh Sharma, MP West Bengal Mangal Pandey, MLC Amit Malviya & Asha Lakra North-East states Sambit Patra Rituraj Sinha

This comes a month after BJP announced an 11-member Parliamentary party board, and new additions were made like BS Yediyurappa, Sarbananda Sonowal, K Laxman, Sudha Yadav, BL Santosh, Satyanarayan Jatiya, Iqbal Singh Lalpura. Meanwhile, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan have been removed. The newly constituted board will be headed by National President Jagat Prakash Nadda and will also consist of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The saffron party also constituted a 15-member Central Election Committee that will also be headed by JP Nadda and consitutes of PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, BS Yediyurappa, Sarbananda Sonowal, K Laxman, Sudha Yadav, BL Santosh, Satyanarayan Jatiya, Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Bhupendra Yadav, Devendra Fadnavis, Om Mathur.