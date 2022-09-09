Last Updated:

BJP Appoints New State In-charges & Co-incharges; Big Names & Former CMs In List

Bharatiya Janata Party National president JP Nadda announced organisational rejig, and appointed 14 party in charges and co-in charge in different states.

Swagata Banerjee

Image: @BJP4India (Twitter)


In a massive update, the Bharatiya Janata Party National president JP Nadda announced an organisational rejig, and appointed 14 party in-charges and co-in charges in different states and union territories. Some of these include former Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb for Haryana, former union minister Prakash Javadekar for Kerala, and former Gujarat CM Vijaybhai Rupani for Chandigarh. 

Here's a list of new State Incharge & Co-Incharges of the BJP: 

States

 BJP  Incharge

BJP Co-Incharge

Bihar

 Vinod Tawde

Harish Dwivedi, MP

Chhattisgarh

 Om Mathur

Nitin Nabin, MLA

Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu

 Vinod Sonkar, MP --

Haryana

 Biplab Kumar Deb --

Jharkhand

 Laxmikant Bajpai, MP --
Kerala Prakash Javadekar, MP  Radha Mohan Agarwal, MP 
Madhya Pradesh P. Muralidhar Rao  Pankaja Munde & Ram Shankar Katheria
Punjab Vijaybhai Rupani, MLA

Dr. Narinder Singh Raina

Telangana

 Tarun Chugh  Arvind Menon 
Chandigarh  Vijaybhai Rupani, MLA  
Rajasthan  Arun Singh, MP  Vijaya Rahatkar 
Tripura  Mahesh Sharma, MP  
West Bengal  Mangal Pandey, MLC  Amit Malviya & Asha Lakra 
North-East states Sambit Patra  Rituraj Sinha 

 

This comes a month after BJP announced an 11-member Parliamentary party board, and new additions were made like BS Yediyurappa, Sarbananda Sonowal, K Laxman, Sudha Yadav, BL Santosh, Satyanarayan Jatiya, Iqbal Singh Lalpura. Meanwhile, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan have been removed. The newly constituted board will be headed by National President Jagat Prakash Nadda and will also consist of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The saffron party also constituted a 15-member Central Election Committee that will also be headed by JP Nadda and consitutes of PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, BS Yediyurappa, Sarbananda Sonowal, K Laxman, Sudha Yadav, BL Santosh, Satyanarayan Jatiya, Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Bhupendra Yadav, Devendra Fadnavis, Om Mathur.

