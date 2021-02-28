BJP Appreciates To Azad's Praise For PM Modi; Asks 'dynasty' In Congress To Introspect

After senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad heaped praises for PM Modi talking about how he was 'true to his roots', the BJP issued its first response appreciating the Congress leader's journey in politics.

"Any person rooted, will always appreciate the other person who has come from the ground. So has Azad. He has come up a long way in politics and he has not para-trooped to any party or system, that's why he is appreciating the PM because he has never hidden his background," said BJP National Spokesperson RP Singh.

"Why should you hide your background? If I come from a poor background, risen poverty, so I am. It helps me understand the country and do better work. That is why Azad is appreciating the Prime Minister and hailing him," he added.

Moreover, the BJP leader also questioned those within the Congress party who had 'para-trooped' into politics following their 'dynastic' profession, asking them to understand what Ghulam Nabi Azad meant. "He (Azad) is also indicating this to his own party to people who don't have a background and who have para-trooped, because they are from a dynasty. Congress should understand what he is saying," said RP Singh.

Azad lauds PM Modi

Lauding PM Modi in his address on Sunday, the former Rajya Sabha MP highlighted PM's quality of being 'true to his roots' and not shying away from his 'reality', which was something that he really liked despite being rivals on political grounds.

"I like a lot of good things about many leaders. I come from a village and I am very proud of it. Our Prime Minister also admits that he comes from a village, and even though we are against each other in politics, but he doesn't hide his reality, his roots. If you try and hide your reality, then you are living in a false world," said Ghulam Nabi Azad.

#WATCH I like lot of things about many leaders. I'm from village & feel proud... Even our PM hails from village & used to sell tea. We're political rivals but I appreciate that he doesn't hide his true self. Those who do, are living in bubble: Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad in Jammu pic.twitter.com/8KKIYOwzZB — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2021

