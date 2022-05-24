BJP Argues Against Rajasthan Govt's Madrasa Grant After Himanta Says They Shouldn't Exist

After Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma sparked a row with his 'Madrasa word should cease to exist' argument, former Rajasthan Education Minister and BJP MLA Vasudev Devnani raised questions over the Rajasthan government's grant to Madrasas. While speaking exclusively to Republic TV, the MLA stated that teaching only one particular religion in an educational institution creates fundamentalism. The statement comes after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot earlier announced the state government grants for the Madrasas in the state.

Speaking to Republic TV, BJP MLA Vasudev Devnani said, "First of all, it is very clear... In a secular country like India, government cannot teach one particular religion in its institution. Because when other religions are not taught, and only one religion is taught, it is a matter of concern. It is not a constitutional clause. Secondly, when a child goes to school, he/she studies with other children, ending the religious differences."

"If the government is teaching something where only Quran is being taught and nothing else, this is nothing but religious education. This creates fundamentalism. The world is troubled by the people studying in Madrasa. There mentality becomes different and the studies of Madrasa are not in accordance with sentiments of India. The governments should stop government grants for Madrasas. If our government comes to power, we will work on banning Madrasa," he added.

Earlier in the day, taking to Twitter, the MLA questioned how a government in an institution can teach only one particular religion. He also mentioned how every student should get a secular and scientific education and that the parents should provide religious education if they feel, it is necessary to do so. He wrote in Hindi, "Why in Assam, why not in Rajasthan? Madrasa closed in Assam - How can a government-aided madrasa teach only one particular religion? Every student of India should get secular and scientific education. Parents should give religious education at home if they feel it necessary"

असम में ही क्यों राजस्थान में क्यों नहीं ?असम में मदरसा बंद - सरकार के अनुदान प्राप्त मदरसा सिर्फ़ 1 धर्म विशेष की शिक्षा कैसे दे सकता है?



भारत के हर विद्यार्थी को धर्मनिरपेक्ष वैज्ञानिक शिक्षा मिलनी चाहिए।



धार्मिक शिक्षा माता-पिता घर पर दें/दिलाएँ,अगर उन्हें ज़रूरी लगती है तो। pic.twitter.com/jR7ItIAkIq — Vasudev Devnani (@VasudevDevnani) May 23, 2022

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma: 'Madrasa word should cease to exist'

The Assam Chief Minister, while speaking at an event in Delhi on Sunday, said that as long as the word "madrasa" exists, children will not be able to think about becoming doctors and engineers. "Till the time this word (madrasa) exists, children will not be able to think about becoming doctors and engineers. If you tell them that they will not become doctors or engineers if they study in Madrasas, they themselves will refuse to go," he said.

He added, "Teach the Quran to your children, but at home. Admitting children in Madrasas is a violation of their human rights. All Muslims were Hindus. No one was born a Muslim (in India). Everyone was a Hindu in India. So, if a Muslim child is extremely meritorious, I will give partial credit to his Hindu past."

Amid the controversy, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have come out in support of Sarma, claiming that Madrasas make people “isolated and separatists."