BJP Asks AAP 5 Questions On Liquor Policy Case After Court Extends Sisodia's CBI Custody

After the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court extended Manish Sisodia's custody till March 6 in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched an unsparing attack on AAP. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said AAP must stop playing the victim card and start answering questions. "Vijay Nair has been in jail for 6 months, the court has not given him relief. Manish Sisodia has been denied relief time and again by the courts. Courts have not quashed any matters under the 'Sharab Ghotala' but Arvind Kejriwal calls Sisodia 'Kattar Imaandaar' and defended him for nine months. Instead of answering the questions on 'Sharab Ghotala', the administration of the schools in Delhi is being used and subverted to write letters for Manish Sisodia in the most shameful and brazen act of protecting corruption," Poonawala said.

The BJP spokesperson further said that those who had started their political journey with Anna Hazare and the India Against Corruption movement have turned into followers of Lalu Prasad Yadav and have come to celebrate and justify corruption.

BJP asks AAP 5 questions

Shehzad Poonawala said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal must not only apologise for 'defending' the corrupt but also answer specific questions related to the liquor scam he has been evading.

The five questions asked by Shehzaad Poonawala are:

Why was the commission increased to 12 percent? Why were kickbacks of 6 percent collected? Why were blacklisted and manufacturing companies allowed to come in? Why were wholesale given to private players? Why did the old policy get reinstated and the new policy got canceled if there was no corruption?

He said that Kejriwal is not answering these questions and playing the victim card which has been rejected by the court.

CBI running on Centre's directives: AAP

Meanwhile, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said, "This is the evidence of dictatorship of the central government. The public will give a reply to the Centre. Manish Sisodia has worked for the development of the national capital. Our two ministers have been arrested and jailed because the central governmentt was unhappy with our education and health model."

Speaking to media persons, AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "CBI has nothing to do with evidence and truth. They are only listening to what the Central government is saying. This whole procedure is meant to trouble Manish Sisodia."

The AAP leader Manish Sisodia was brought to Rouse Avenue court under tight security as his 5-day custody was about to end on Saturday. Former Delhi Minister had filed a bail application in connection with his arrest in the excise policy case claiming that he joined the probe as and when called for by the central agency.