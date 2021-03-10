BJP Asks AAP Leaders To Undergo 'patriotism Classes', Slams Delhi Govt's 'repeat' Budget

Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta on Wednesday slammed the Arvind Kejriwal-led government over its "repetitive budget" presented in the Assembly on March 9, 2021. Gupta said that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) failed in handling the Coronavirus situation in the national capital and the new budget tabled by the state government is more like "fantasy than reality."

BJP leaders slam Kejriwal-led Delhi government over its 'repetitive promises'

The BJP leader claimed that "in Budget 2018-19, they pledged over 100 competence centres, and they reiterated the commitment in this budget. However, the health services are deteriorating, as the government performed miserably during the coronavirus pandemic and was repeatedly ordered by the courts to look over its hospitals due to inadequate conditions." "They've come up with a budget that's more fiction than reality," he added.

Delhi BJP President said that the Kejriwal-government will not be able to give clarification over the declining situation of the Mohalla clinics in the national capital. He went on to say "they have no explanation about how mohalla clinics are run. How many of them are visible to be in use? In addition, the central government has already confirmed the free Covid-19 vaccination at state-run hospitals that they announced "

BJP leader Harish Khurana also schooled AAP leaders for the announcement of the patriotism course and ceremony. Khurana said that the AAP leaders support people who are involved in anti-India activities. He asserted "the leaders of the AAP are the ones who support those engaged in anti-India activities. Umar Khalid, the man accused of sedition, was supported by Kejriwal. They support all those convicted of such crimes. As a result, they must first take patriotism lessons before making such announcements, which will be greatly appreciated."

Kejriwal govt tables Delhi Budget 2021

Deputy chief minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia on Tuesday announced the annual budget worth Rs 69,000 crore for the national capital. He presented a paper-less budget this time. Apart from various sectors, the minister announced that 25% of the total amount of the budget has been allocated for development in the education sector, like every year. Delhi residents will continue to avail subsidy on electricity as the Delhi government allocated Rs 3,090 crore for its Special Electricity Subsidy Scheme in the Budget 2021.