BJP Asks Congress, Priyanka Gandhi To Clarify If 'Rana Kapoor Was Forced To Buy Painting'

After Yes Bank co-founder's startling 'forced to buy MF Husain painting' revelation in ED chargesheet, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday lashed out at Congress. Addressing a press briefing, the saffron party's national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia stressed that it was a matter of 'grave concern', claiming that the grand old party was filled with corruption.

"When the Congress party was in power, then the members of the Gandhi family used to put pressure that there are some paintings which should be bought under proceeds of crime. This has come to light in all newspapers and news channels that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra put pressure via ministers that Rana Kapoor buys a painting worth Rs 2 crore," Gaurav Bhatia said.

The BJP spokesperson further added, "It was also made clear that Rana Kapoor did not want to pay Rs 2 crore for the painting, but the Ministers put pressure on him, saying that if you don't take the painting from Priyanka Gandhi Vadra then you will be exposed to the wrath of the Gandhi family."

'Rana Kapoor lured with Padma Vibhushan'

"To lure him, they said that if you take it, then Padma Vibhushan would be given to you. We all know, how people who work for the upliftment of India, to motivate them, to tell them that the country values it, these Padma Awards are given by the PM Modi government," Bhatia further said, adding, "On the other hand, in the Congress government, on the basis of how Priyanka Gandhi Vadra gets the proceeds of crime, the Padma Awards were given."

Having said that, the BJP leader, on behalf of the whole country, asked Congress and Priyanka Gandhi to come out and clarify if such a painting was sold for Rs 2 crore by putting pressure and luring Rana Kapoor with Padma Vibhushan. "Selling the painting was just an excuse, it was corruption that was the main motive. In Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, as well as Priyanka Gandhi, Gandhi is the surname. But, the way corruption cases are being exposed, and in one way or the other getting connected to the Gandhi family it would not be wrong to say that Sonia corrupt is out on bail, Rahul corrupt is out on bail, and now even Priyanka Corrupt is out on bail," he said.