BJP Asks EC To Debar TMC Minister Firhad Hakim From Poll Campaigning Over MCC Violation

BJP lodged a complaint with the Election Commission on Tuesday against West Bengal Minister Firhad Hakim for violating the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct. In a memorandum submitted to the state's Chief Electoral Officer, the saffron party annexed a video in which the TMC's Kolkata Port candidate is allegedly seen asking voters to physically assault BJP workers whenever they come to meet them. According to BJP, this reflected a sinister plan of the TMC leadership and cadre to create disturbances in the aftermath of the polling process.

Moreover, it alleged that Hakim also abused the Central forces, exhorted people to attack them and vowed to initiate a CID probe against the CISF personnel after the elections. Maintaining that such statements may even result in attacks on the CAPF, it called upon the poll body to take "strong and immediate" action. BJP demanded that the West Bengal Minister should be debarred from campaigning for the remaining phases of the upcoming WB Assembly election.

The memorandum read, "The recent statement by Firhad Hakim against the CISF is seditious as it is an abetment to disregard the Central forces established under law to maintain the national security of the country. It is plainly apparent from the unfortunate statements by Mr.Firhad Hakim that the All India Trinamool Congress is planning to manipulate the upcoming elections by brazenly indulging in intimidation of voters and other illegal and criminal acts. The said speech also clearly amounts to the criminal offences of undue influence at election punishable under Section 171C/ 171F of the IPC read with Section 123(2) of the RPA 1951."

Here is BJP's memorandum:

West Bengal Assembly polls

Mamata Banerjee-led TMC had swept the 2016 Assembly polls by bagging 211 seats in the 294-member Assembly. In West Bengal, 294 seats are up for grabs and people will be able to cast their votes at 1,01,916 polling stations. Buoyed by its stupendous 2019 Lok Sabha performance, BJP is looking to oust TMC and is aiming at winning over 200 seats this time. While Congress was the second-largest party in 2016, it has tied with the Left and the ISF to form the Sanjukta Morcha.

The voter turnout for the seats that went to the polls in the first, second, third, fourth and fifth phases was 84.63 per cent, 86.11 per cent, 84.61 per cent, 79.90 per cent and 82.49 per cent respectively. The polling for the remaining phases will take place on April 22, April 26 and April 29. Meanwhile, the election results will be declared on May 2.

