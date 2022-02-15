BJP Asks 'How Are Polls Related To Hijab Hearing?' As Students Seek Deferment Till Feb 28

Questioning the intent of the petitioners in the Hijab row, BJP's Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya on Monday, claimed the plea to be a 'manufactured conspiracy'. Lashing out at the six Hijab-clad women who moved the High Court, he asked, 'What does UP polls have to do with their inviolable fundamental rights?'. Karnataka High Court will continue hearing the plea of six female students who were not allowed to wear hijabs inside Kundapura college in Udipi at 2:30 PM today.

BJP asks 'What does UP polls have to do with Hijab?

Surya pointed out that the petitioners who were seeking urgent interim order on the issue were now seeking adjournment till UP polls end. Similarly, BJP I-T chief Amit Malviya too claimed that the Hijab issue was being inflamed due to six state polls. The petitioners have sought a deferment in hearing till February 28 claiming the issue had taken an 'ugly turn' and 'mobilized the communities on a communal line'.

Malviya said, "This is a clear conspiracy. The girls earlier wanted a quick hearing, now they want a stay on the hearing till elections. What have elections got to do with the right to wear hijab? The whole controversy is a conspiracy to polarise elections".

Clearly indicating this is manufactured conspiracy, students pressing for urgent interim order in #Hijab matter till yesterday are today seeking adjournment until end of UP polls.



What does polls have to do with enforcement of what they describe as inviolable fundamental rights? pic.twitter.com/MHavvLJZsp — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) February 14, 2022

Hijab-clad women seek deferment

On Monday, five of the six Hijab-clad petitioners sought to adjourn the Karnataka High Court hearing in the case till February 28. The students claimed, "Elections in 5 states are going on and facts of this case are being used by the political parties out of context for their political gain to polarize and pit community against each other which is not a healthy sign in a pluralistic, democratic and secular nation like us". The petitioners have claimed that wearing Hijab is an essential practice of Islam and that the state cannot tell citizens to not exercise Article 25 rights. They have also sought interim relief considering that they had been wearing hijabs for the last 2 years.

In response, the Karnataka High Court ordered all students regardless of religion to not wear hijabs, saffron shawls, flags within classrooms, until further orders. The HC has urged Karnataka government to reopen educational institutions and allow students to return to classes. On Tuesday, visuals from Mandya's Rotary educational society school showed Muslim girl students being asked to remove their hijabs (headscarves) before entering the school premises. Similarly, a burqa-clad teacher was seen removing her religious attire before being allowed to enter the school. Colleges will reopen on February 16 across Karnataka.

Karnataka Hijab row

In December, Udipi's Kundapur PU college's principal - Rudra Gowda issued a circular - banning students from wearing hijabs in classrooms, claiming it was to ensure uniformity in classrooms. This decision led to uproar, with Hijab-clad female students and students wearing head-scarves were stopped from attending college. Escalating the matter further, students from the other community (presumably Hindu) started wearing saffron scarves to college in protest against the hijab-wearing Muslim students. With protests springing across India with Hijab-clad women standing in solidarity, Karnataka govt imposed a ban on the wearing of clothes that tend to disturb equality, integrity, and public order and imposed section 144 in select districts till Tuesday.