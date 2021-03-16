BJP Asks Its MPs To Get Active On Vaccine Drive; Seeks Details From their Constituencies

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday asked all its MPs to provide information on the total number of COVID-19 vaccination centres in their respective constituencies. Apart from this, it has also sought information on how many centres each BJP MP has visited and whether help desks have been set there or not.

Notably, this comes a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's virtual meeting with Chief Ministers of all states, which is slated to be held on March 17. Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, PM is set to hold the virtual meeting to review and discuss the states' efforts in tackling the virus.

India's vaccination drive now second-largest

On the vaccination front, over 3,29,47,432 vaccine doses have been administered till Tuesday 8 am, as per the Union Health Ministry's official website. This week, India also became the second-largest in the world both in terms of daily doses administered as well as total jabs after it registered 1.26 million doses of vaccines on average every day in the last week. The country had administered 30,39,394 lakh covid vaccines on Monday, its highest in a day. With this, India is now only behind the United States which is administering 2.5 million doses a day.

Currently, India is operating the second phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive which kicked off from March 1. The second phase commenced at over 10,000 designated government facilities and 20,000 private hospitals and vaccination centres. It is dedicated to those above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with co-morbidities.

As per the latest data, there are over 2.23 lakh active cases in India, of which Maharashtra alone accounts for over 1.27 lakh. Three states— Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab— account for 77 per cent of the total active cases. On Monday, India recorded 26,291 fresh cases of the Coronavirus, marking the highest one-day rise in nearly three months.

