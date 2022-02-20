BJP Asks Shiv Sena If It Sought Ally Congress' Permission As KCR Meets Uddhav Thackeray

In a bid to form a non-Congress front against the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao met his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday. Reacting to the meeting, BJP's Kirit Somaiya took a dig at Shiv Sena questioning whether it had sought the 'permission' of its MVA ally- Congress - and its chief Sonia Gandhi before scheduling the meeting.

Speaking to ANI, Somaiya said, "In Mumbai, KCR will be meeting Thackeray. A similar meeting had happened between West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Thackeray, with an attempt non-Congress non-BJP front. But within a few days, Shiv Sena ruled out any alliance with her." He further asked, "Has Thackeray taken permission from Sonia Gandhi before scheduling the meeting?"

Telangana CM's outreach to Opposition parties

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao has consistently remained critical of the BJP administration at the Centre asserting that the Narendra Modi government should be dumped for its 'anti-people' policies. The CM is now visiting Mumbai to hold talks with leaders of the Opposition regarding the same.

At around 1 PM on Sunday, KCR met CM Thackeray and had lunch with him at his Mumbai residence. He is now expected to proceed to NCP supremo Sharad Pawar's residence to hold talks with him on national and political issues. Following this, Rao will return to Hyderabad in the evening.

With Chief minister of Telangana Shri K. Chandrashekar Rao ji @CMOMaharashtra @TelanganaCMO pic.twitter.com/ALzSeA8BgB — Office of Uddhav Thackeray (@OfficeofUT) February 20, 2022

It is important to mention that as a part of his efforts to bring various opposition parties together against the BJP, KCR is also planning to meet his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee. Notably, Mamata Banerjee is also planning to build a similar power bloc sans Congress and will meet the Chief Ministers of non-BJP ruled states next month.

Republic has learnt that the meeting is expected to be held after March 10, when results for the five states under polling are announced. The issue of the country’s federal structure and overstepping of constitutional rights by governors in the non-BJP states will also be discussed, sources have revealed. The TMC supremo will chair the discussion.

(With agency inputs)