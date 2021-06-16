BJP Asks Top Leadership To Connect With Party Workers & Public Through Various Campaigns

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to mark and celebrate at least seven events in June and July to engage with party workers and the public, ranging from Yog Diwas to training health volunteers under 'Sewa hi Sangathan. The party has assigned its top officials to review these events to ensure that they are carried out efficiently by party workers. The party General Secretary Arun Singh, National Secretaries Vinod Tawde and Bisweswar Tudu will be in charge of the Yog Diwas celebrations and publicity, while Arun Singh and national secretaries Sunil Deodhar, DK Aruna, Alka Gurjar, and Omprakash Dhurve will be in charge of the tree plantation drive.

BJP to organize events under 'Sewa hi Sangathan'

The tree-planting initiative will begin on June 23, which is Syama Prasad Mookerjee's death anniversary and will conclude on July 6, which is his birth anniversary. The party has planned to mobilize its cadre and supporters to mark a "black day" on June 25 to commemorate Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's declaration of emergency. The party will organize video conferences to commemorate Congress's undemocratic act of "murdering democracy." To commemorate the day, press conferences will be held across the country.

These events will be overseen by BJP General Secretary Bhupendra Yadav and national secretaries Y Satya Kumar and Vijaya Rahatkar. According to a message sent out by BJP officials, the duty of publicizing the public issues mentioned in Mann ki Baat, which will air on June 27, should be entrusted to a state-level person.

BJP's 'Sewa hi Sangathan'

National office bearers Bhupendra Yadav, Dilip Saikia, Annapurna Devi, Vinod Tawde, and Vinod Sonkar will oversee a seminar on confronting COVID issues, while Tarun Chugh, CT Ravi, Rajeev Bindal, and D Purandeshwari will be in charge of vaccination, health volunteers, and 'Sewa hi Sangathan.'

On July 4 2020, the BJP launched its 'Seva hi Sangathan' Abhiyan, which was vitually addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi praised BJP Karyakartas who have been working diligently across India to assist those in need during the Coronavirus outbreak during his launch address. He had said, "Several of our Karyakartas despite knowing the danger, kept working in the service of people and lost their lives. I pay my tributes to all of them. Some believed that COVID-19 will spread more in east India due to high poverty; people proved it wrong. The nationwide welfare work undertaken by BJP Karyakartas at such scale for so long amid COVID-19 crisis is biggest 'seva yajna' in history."

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: PTI