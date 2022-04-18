BJP Asks 'Why Does AAP Defend Rioters?' Over Jahangirpuri Accused's Alleged Link To Party

A day after accused persons in the Jahangirpuri clashes were sent to police custody, allegations have been raised that one of these, Mohammad Ansar, is associated with Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The allegation was first made by Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta on Sunday. He had alleged that Ansar is a member of the AAP and had slammed the party supremo Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly harbouring rioters in his party.

Following this allegation, another BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh has taken to Twitter and stated that Ansar is the prime accused in the Jahangirpuri violence, while Tahir Hussain who was accused in the last riots in the national capital was also an AAP councillor. Parvesh Singh accused Kejriwal of favouring rioters and the Delhi government of giving them all facilities.

BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh tweeted, "Ansar, the main accused in the Hanuman Janmotsav riots, turned out to be an AAP worker, and Tahir Hussain, accused of the last time's riots, also turned out to be the leader of the AAP. @ArvindKejriwal Why do you love rioters so much? Why is the Delhi government giving them all the facilities?"

कल हनुमान जन्मोत्सव पर हुए दंगे का मुख्य आरोपी अंसार AAP पार्टी का कार्यकर्ता निकला और पिछली बार के दंगों का आरोपी ताहिर हुसैन भी AAP का नेता निकला था।@ArvindKejriwal आखिर आपको दंगाइयों से इतना प्रेम क्यों है?



दिल्ली सरकार इनको सारी सुविधाएं क्यों दे रही है? — Parvesh Sahib Singh (@p_sahibsingh) April 17, 2022

BJP National spokesperson Kapil Mishra also alleged on Twitter that Ansar has ties with the likes of Tahir Hussain, Khalid Saifi and Umar Khalid. He wrote, "All the rioters who are being caught from Jahangir Puri, all these people were involved in Delhi riots and Shaheen Bagh. The main criminal, Ansar, used to take women from here to Seelampur, Zafarabad, Shaheen Bagh to get the roads closed. Its connections have been Tahir Hussain, Khalid Saifi, Umar Khalid the most."

जहाँगीर पूरी से जितने दंगाई पकड़े जा रहे है ये सब लोग दिल्ली दंगो और शाहीन बाग में शामिल थे



मुख्य अपराधी अंसार, यहां से औरतों को सड़कें बंद करवाने के लिए लेकर सीलमपुर, जफराबाद, शाहीन बाग़ जाता था



इसके कनेक्शन ताहिर हुसैन, खालिद सैफी, उमर खालिद सबसे रहे हैं : कपिल मिश्रा pic.twitter.com/LAcbi4AgYQ — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) April 17, 2022

Jahangirpuri violence

Clashes erupted on Saturday when a Hanuman Jayanti Shobha Yatra procession was passing through Jahangirpuri area in Delhi. As per the Delhi Police Commissioner, eight cops and a civilian were injured in the violence. On Sunday, April 17, prime accused Ansar and Aslam were sent to one-day police custody in the Jahangirpuri violence case by the Rohini Court. The remaining 12 accused were sent to judicial custody. Delhi Police had told the court that riots were pre-planned. "On 15th, Ansar and Aslam came to know that a yatra was about to go out and they had conspired," police said.

On Monday, Delhi Police chief Rakesh Asthana said that 23 people were held so far in Jahangirpuri violence. He said that eight of the accused have a previous criminal record. Additionally, two days after the violence, fresh stone-pelting was witnessed in the area today, which was captured on Republic's camera.