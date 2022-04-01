BJP Asks 'why Is AAP Desperate To Get Hold Of Chandigarh' After Punjab Govt's Resolution

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) addressed a press conference on Friday protesting against the Bhagwant Mann government's resolution to transfer Chandigarh to Punjab. Slamming the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), BJP's state unit president Ashwani Sharma questioned why the Mann government was so desperate to get hold of Chandigarh.

"I had protested in the assembly, said that this is a way to mislead the citizens of Punjab. But they are running the assembly based on the majority game. We were speaking continuously, but they were not listening. We were not allowed to speak in the Vidhan Sabha session. This is a matter of two states, you can not unilaterally take the decision," said the BJP leader.

"To hide their own loopholes, they start blaming the central government. It was earlier said that the session was called giving 300 free electricity units to women. But that has not happened. Chandigarh employees will be getting more salaries with a 7th pay commission, the retirement age will be 60 years from 58 years. Employees are happy with central rules, so why is the Punjab government so desperate to get hold of Chandigarh? BJP loves Chandigarh more than you," he added.

AAP Govt passes resolution to transfer Chandigarh to Punjab

In a big development on Friday, the Punjab Assembly unanimously passed a resolution calling upon the Union government to immediately transfer Chandigarh to Punjab. During the one-day special session of the state Assembly, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann moved this resolution which was backed by all AAP, Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal and BSP MLAs. Alleging that they were not allowed to complete their points raising objection to this resolution, BJP MLAs including Ashwani Sharma staged a walkout before the voting.

The resolution read, "Chandigarh city was created as the capital of Punjab. In all past precedents, whenever a state has been divided, the capital remains with the parent state. Punjab, therefore, has been laying its claim for complete transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab. In the past, this House has passed a number of resolutions urging Central government to transfer Chandigarh to Punjab. For maintaining harmony and taking the sentiments of people into account, this house once again recommends to the state government to raise the matter with the Central government to immediately transfer Chandigarh to Punjab."

The latest resolution in the Punjab Assembly was triggered by the Centre's move to align the service conditions of all employees of the Union Territory of Chandigarh with the Central Civil Services. As per The Union Territory of Chandigarh Employees (Conditions of Service) Rules, 2022 notified on Tuesday, the conditions of service of persons appointed to services and posts in Group A, Group B and Group C in Chandigarh administration will be the same as the conditions of service of the persons appointed to corresponding services and posts in central civil services of the Centre. Moreover, the retirement age of the employees of this Union Territory was increased from 58 to 60.