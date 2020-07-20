'Choking Nation's Interest': BJP Assails Rahul Gandhi For 'unrestrained Babbling'

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's latest video on China's strategic game plan, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi took a sneer at the former, alleging him to be choking nations' interest. This comes at the backdrop of Rahul Gandhi's thoughts on the border conflict, where he underlined that India’s vulnerability has allowed China to increase tensions along the border. In a video shared on Twitter, the former Congress chief said that since 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s "mistakes and lack of discretion has weakened India", thus allowing its enemies to launch attacks.

Addressing a press conference, Trivedi took an apparent jibe at the Congress leader for not appearing as a positive, construction opposition in such dire times, adding that Rahul Gandhi has become accustomed to such unrestrained babbling.

"Through this, Rahul Gandhi appears to be only coking the interests of the nation. Does not appear to play any kind of positive, constructive opposition," said Sudhanshu Trivedi.

"To understand the answer given by our National President, Rahul Gandhi will have to understand intelligence, logic, facts and his legacy, then maybe he will understand, Otherwise, he has become accustomed to such unrestrained babbling," he added.

READ: Rahul Gandhi launches fresh attack says 'BJP lied on COVID-19, GDP & Chinese aggression'

Earlier in the day, BJP National President JP Nadda on Monday launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the border row with China by pointing out what he said were the Congress leader’s shortcomings. In a series of tweets, Nadda highlighted Rahul Gandhi's attempts to politicise defence and foreign policy matters, adding that the Congress leader is weak on facts and strong on mudslinging. The senior BJP leader went on to accuse that “one dynasty” has been trying to destroy PM Modi for years.

READ: Sanjay Jha weighs in on Rahul Gandhi's video, reminds him of 'China's hegemonic intent'

Gandhi has been attacking the Central government over various issues. On Friday, he targeted the Centre over the India-China standoff in a long video stating since 2014 Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'constant blunders and indiscretions' have fundamentally weakened the country.

READ: JP Nadda continues where Jaishankar left off; terms Rahul Gandhi's video 'failed relaunch'

Rahul Gandhi Finally Debuts 'his Thoughts'

In a video shared on Twitter, the former Congress chief said that since 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘mistakes and lack of discretion has weakened India,’ thus allowing its enemies to launch attacks.

Since 2014, the PM's constant blunders and indiscretions have fundamentally weakened India and left us vulnerable.



Empty words don't suffice in the world of geopolitics. pic.twitter.com/XM6PXcRuFh — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 17, 2020

READ: Congress' Anand Sharma reacts to Jaishankar's take on Rahul Gandhi's 'foreign policy' jibe