BJP’s Sambit Patra slammed Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for not following the 3-member-expert committee proposals, which suggested the wholesale liquor business be managed by the state government and not given to the private companies, and that the retail business should be allotted based on a lottery system and given to individuals instead of big companies.

He said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is in a difficult position due to liquor scam and is unable to answer the pointed questions asked by the BJP. Patra said AAP is trying to deflect the core issue by talking about other unrelated issues. “There is no doubt, Aam Aadmi Party seems trapped in connection with Manish Sisodia. AAP has not been able to answer the pertinent questions asked by the BJP on the issue,” further adding that AAP is talking about education and other issues but not the questions asked by the BJP in connection with Manish Sisodia.

BJP’s new set of questions to Manish Sisodia

Patra further dared Manish Sisodia, saying, “You have no escape path,” and asserted that BJP will relentlessly keep questioning the latter. Patra posed specific questions on the report submitted by the 3-member expert committee formed before the formation of the excise policy.

The committee was formed to devise a liquor excise policy that would generate the maximum revenue for the state. The 3-member committee included Ravi Dhawan, Excise Commissioner; Sanjeev Kumar, Deputy Commissioner and Anand Tiwari, Additional Commissioner - Trade and Taxes.

The report was submitted in March 2021 and the gist of the report, as per Sambit Patra, was, “The government was suggested to avoid privatising the (liquor) wholesale business and keep the wholesale business to itself as it will bring maximum profit to the state government. The second proposal was not to hand over the (liquor) retail operations to a big company but to individuals and allot the same through a lottery system,” Patra further asked whether the liquor wholesale business 'was handled by the government? "No, it was given to private players and we all know what ensued."

Moreover, Patra alleged that neither any tendering process was followed nor a public notice was issued, to allot the whole business to the private players.

‘Women opposing liquor vend in Deoli beaten up’: Adesh Gupta

Narrating a personal account of the ill-effects of openly-available liquor in Delhi, Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Gupta said, during an event in Deoli, he met a woman, whose only son got addicted to alcohol. He was unwell and she didn’t have enough money for his treatment. “She said, 'My husband died some days back. I have the responsibility of two daughters and I have to get them married. My son is the only earning member of the family.' However after the opening of the liquor vend in Deoli, he got into the habit of drinking liquor and is now admitted to a hospital,” said Adesh Gupta.

Gupta said that majority of the labourers working with the hospitalised individual also got into liquor addiction after 'one plus one' offers on alcohol. “Later when two women in Deoli opposed the liquor vend in the region, they were beaten up by goons,” Gupta claimed.