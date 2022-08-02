BJP Attacks Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee For Ignoring CWG Gold Medalist's Plea Seeking Help

Citing the ignorance shown to Commonwealth Games (CWG) gold medal winner Achinta Sheuli's brother over the demand for support, Locket Chatterjee attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Notably, CWG gold medal winner in weightlifting, Achinta Sheuli’s brother Alok Sheuli had repeatedly made pleas to the state sports minister for financial help; however, no help was accorded to the family.

‘Mamata Banerjee has done nothing for sportspersons in West Bengal’

Raising questions over the treatment meted out to the sportspersons in West Bengal, Locket Chatterjee attacked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said, "Mamata Banerjee only says that she has worked towards the upliftment of the sportspersons of Bengal. But does nothing. Achinta Sheuli's brother said that they have spoken to many people for help and support after he received the Khel Ratna Award in 2020 but no help came to them which is true. But today Mamata Banerjee and her sports minister are also tweeting to congratulate Achinta Sheuli on winning the gold."

Significantly, Achinta’s elder brother Alok Sheuli (28) took up odd jobs to support the family due to the precarious financial situation, after sacrificing his personal dreams. The family’s mother is a zari (embroidery worker).

In an interview with ANI, Alok Sheuli informed that even after sending multiple requests for help to the state sports minister, no help was offered to the family. On Monday, August 1 after winning the gold medal in the Commonwealth Games, Alok Sheuli asked for financial support from the state government.

West Bengal government have not paid enough attention to the development of the sportspersons, alleged Chatterjee and also cited the episode of Sheuli’s family, which sought financial support for Achinta Sheuli to go to the Olympics, which wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the state.

The BJP leader informed that Prime Minister Modi spoke with Achinta to congratulate him. "Today Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself talked with Achinta and congratulated him. We will support and stand by Achinta Sheuli with whatever help he needs for his future. The central government will do everything possible for him," she added.

Achinta Sheuli wins Gold in Weighlifting

The 20-year-old from Deulpur, West Bengal, Achinta Sheuli won a Gold medal with a combined lift of 313 kg in the 73-kg final in the ongoing Commonwealth Games, Birmingham. It was the sixth medal, overall for India and the third Gold medal for the country.

Achinta also created a Commonwealth Games record after lifting 143 kg in the third attempt, after lifting 137 kg in the first and 140 kg in the second attempt, in the snatch category. In the clean and jerk category, with one failed attempt, Achinta lifted 166 kg in the first attempt and 170 kg in the third try, winning the Gold medal for India by lifting a combined weight of 313 kg (143 kg + 170 kg).

(Image: PTI)