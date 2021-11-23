Following Congress party National Spokesperson Manish Tewari’s revelation on the incompetency of the UPA government in response to the 26/11 terror attack, the Bharatiya Janata Party has now slammed the Congress for the same. Tewari stirred controversy by stating that the country’s government could have acted more responsibly and went on to criticise the then UPA regime for its timid response to Pakistan's cruelty. Reacting to Tewari’s comments, Bharatiya Janata Party National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia has called out Congress to answer for the security lapse.

Speaking in a press conference, Gaurav Bhatia questioned the Congress government over the revelations made by the former minister. Bhatia said that the statements made by Manish Tewari were ‘confessions’ of the failure of the Cong govt. “What Manish Tiwari ji said in his book, which we all have seen in the media. It would not be wrong to say that the facts that have come out, it would be appropriate to call it a confession of the failure of the Congress,” he said.

“The gist of this book is that while restraint is not a sign of strength, restraint can be considered weakness during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. India should have taken strict action at that time. Like every Indian, we are pained to read this confession of the failures of the Congress. Today it became clear after the fact that the Congress government was insincere, useless, but they were not even concerned about the integrity of India on issues like national security,” Bhatia added.

BJP demands Sonia and Rahul Gandhi to break silence

Slamming the Cong for the inaction during the atrocious terror attack, Bhatia said that Tewari’s confession proved the previous govt’s decision to put national security at risk. “They were not worried about the integrity of India on issues like national security. Every Indian used to say this, BJP was saying the same thing. Today, Manish Tewari, who was a minister in Congress rule, has admitted that his government had put national security at stake,” he said.

Furthermore, Bhatia pulled up the Congress leadership to take accountability and answer the questions raised. “Congress President Sonia Gandhi ji, Rahul Gandhi ji will you break your silence today? Sonia Gandhi ji, our question is why India's brave army was not given permission and free will at that time? Our brave army was asking permission from former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh ji that we will teach a lesson to Pakistan. But Sonia Gandhi ji why did it happen that why our brave army was not given this permission?,” Bhatia asked.

Bhatia further mentioned the airstrikes carried out by the Modi government in recent years and said that the current government managed to place fear in Pakistan more than the UPA govt. He questioned the UPA government to clarify the 'special bond' between them and Pakistan which caused them to take such decisions.

Tewari: 'India should have actioned a kinetic response to 26/11'

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Tuesday opined that the UPA govt's response to the 26/11 terror attack was not 'kinetic enough'. As per an excerpt released by Tewari from his new book - '10 Flash Points; 20 Years - National Security Situations that Impacted India', he has lashed out at India's tepid response to Pakistan's cruelty. Tewari served as Union Minister (Independent charge) I&B in UPA-2 from 2012-2014. His fourth book delves into every salient National Security Challenge India has faced in the past two decades.

"For a state (Pakistan) that has no compunctions in brutally slaughtering hundreds of innocent people, restraint is not a sign of strength; it is perceived as a symbol of weakness. There comes a time when actions must speak louder than words. 26/11 was one such time when it should have been done. It, therefore, is my considered opinion that India should have actioned a kinetic response in the days following India's 9/11", opined Tewari.

