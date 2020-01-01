The Debate
'Confused Party': BJP Condemns Congress For Questioning Appointment Of India's 1st CDS

Politics

Responding to Congress for raising questions on the appointment of the Chief of Defence Staff, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar called it a “confused party'.

Written By Akhil Oka | Mumbai | Updated On:

Responding to Congress for raising questions on the appointment of the Chief of Defence Staff, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday, January 1, termed it a “confused party”. He claimed there was a difference between the stance adopted by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and other party leaders. Moreover, Javadekar asserted that people would condemn anyone who indulged in politics on this issue.  

Prakash Javadekar remarked, “Congress is a confused party. Rahul Gandhi’s tweet is done by his advisors. And Congress leaders speak something else. This is a confused party. Today, CDS- a new system of the Armed Forces has been constituted. The country should be proud. People will condemn whoever does politics on this.” 

Read: 'The Cap I'm Wearing Signifies CDS Will Remain Neutral To All 3 Forces': Gen Bipin Rawat

Divide in Congress over CDS appointment

Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari was one of the Congress leaders who openly questioned the appointment of General Bipin Rawat. Moreover, he raised a number of questions pertaining to the mandate of his functioning. On the other hand, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh hailed the country's first CDS and extended his best wishes. 

Read: Col. Rajyavardhan Rathore Slams Manish Tewari's Questions On CDS Gen Bipin Rawat

Read: Congress Fails To Bait General Bipin Rawat; Here's How CDS Replied To Political Critics

General Rawat receives Guard of Honour

After receiving the Tri-Services Guard of Honour earlier in the morning, CDS General Rawat spoke about the contours of his new role. Furthermore, he clarified that the forces stay 'far away from politics'. General Rawat said, "We stay away, we stay far away from politics. We work on the directives of the government in power."

Read: CDS General Rawat Meets Defence Minister, Picture Of Chief Of Defence Staff's Office Out

