'Confused Party': BJP Condemns Congress For Questioning Appointment Of India's 1st CDS

Responding to Congress for raising questions on the appointment of the Chief of Defence Staff, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday, January 1, termed it a “confused party”. He claimed there was a difference between the stance adopted by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and other party leaders. Moreover, Javadekar asserted that people would condemn anyone who indulged in politics on this issue.

Prakash Javadekar remarked, “Congress is a confused party. Rahul Gandhi’s tweet is done by his advisors. And Congress leaders speak something else. This is a confused party. Today, CDS- a new system of the Armed Forces has been constituted. The country should be proud. People will condemn whoever does politics on this.”

Divide in Congress over CDS appointment

Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari was one of the Congress leaders who openly questioned the appointment of General Bipin Rawat. Moreover, he raised a number of questions pertaining to the mandate of his functioning. On the other hand, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh hailed the country's first CDS and extended his best wishes.

With great regret and fullest of responsibility may I say that the Govt has started on a very wrong foot with regard to CDS. Time alone unfortunately will reveal the implications of this decision. — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) December 30, 2019

1/1 Why is appointment of a CDS is fraught with difficulties & ambiguities ?

What implications does nomenclature Principal Military Advisor to Defense Minister have in relation to the three service chief’s in terms of Military advise tendered to the government?Will the advise — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) December 31, 2019

Many congratulations to General Bipin Rawat as he takes charge as India’s first Chief of Defence Staff. My best wishes to him on this new mission as the principal military advisor on all matters related to the armed forces. @adgpi 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/yYXOx8C4uy — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) December 30, 2019

General Rawat receives Guard of Honour

After receiving the Tri-Services Guard of Honour earlier in the morning, CDS General Rawat spoke about the contours of his new role. Furthermore, he clarified that the forces stay 'far away from politics'. General Rawat said, "We stay away, we stay far away from politics. We work on the directives of the government in power."

