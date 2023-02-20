BJP Attacks Congress Over Jagdish Tytler’s AICC Elevation, ‘Spine Of Congress’

Leaders like Jagdish Tytler, an accused in the 1984-Sikh genocide, who repeatedly engage in breaking the law and stoking up hatred are the nerve centre of the Congress party, said BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia attacking the grand old party after Tytler’s name was included in the list of elected members of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) ahead of the party’s plenary session to be held in Chhattisgarh.

“Jagdish Tytler, the leader who spread maximum hatred during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, has been made an elected member of AICC today. Not wrong to say that accused like Tytler who spread hatred, violate laws & indulge in massacre are the spinal cord of Congress,” said Gaurav Bhatia.

Congress elevates Jagdish Tytler

Bhatia said Congress has consistently elevated Jagdish Tytler. "Last year Sonia Gandhi gave a seat to Jagdish Tytler in the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee. She was then the chief of the committee. Jagdish Tytler was looking after the arrangements of the 'Bharat Todo Yatra' when it reached Delhi. In a short span of time, this is the third occasion when it shows Rahul Gandhi and Jagdish Tytler are together,” the BJP spokesperson added.

Jagdish TYTLER promoted & patronised by Congress once again! Is this Mohabbat Ki Dukan for Congress? From Sajjan Kumar to TYTLER to Kamal Nath to justifying Sikh Genocide by saying “big tree falls earth shakes” - Congress ka haath Sikhon ke murderers ke saath! pic.twitter.com/g2GwNDZKO4 — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) February 20, 2023

Congress has appointed Jagdish Tytler to the delegates team of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in the plenary session scheduled to be held in Chhattisgarh. Despite being accused in the 1984 Sikh genocide, he was appointed as an elected member of the AICC by the grand-old party. He is number 13 on the list of elected members. The list has 60 members in all, of which 36 of them are elected and 24 of them co-opted.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also lashed out at Congress for the appointment and said, “Time and again rubbing salt on the wounds of the Sikh brethren who suffered in 1984, the Congress party has once again given a promotion to Jagdish Tytler.”

