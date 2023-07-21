BJP Attacks Mamata Banerjee Government Over Crimes Against Women In Bengal

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee cried at a press conference here on Friday as she cited a number of cases of crime against women, including alleged disrobing, during and after the West Bengal panchayat polls.

"The situation in Manipur also prevails in West Bengal," she told reporters.

Hitting out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, she said women are being "disrobed" and paraded in the state while she is observing 'Martyrs' Day'.

Addressing reporters, West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said that he condemns what happened in Manipur, a reference to the viral May 4 video of two women being paraded naked in the violence-hit northeastern state.

He claimed that similar crimes are happening in Bengal as well.

The only difference is that incidents in Bengal were not recorded on camera, he said, citing several alleged incidents.

A woman was disrobed and assaulted in a polling booth during the recent panchayat election in West Bengal, the two BJP leaders alleged.

Addressing the Trinamool Congress' annual 'Martyrs' Day' rally in Kolkata, party supremo and Bengal Chief Minister Banerjee continued her tirade against the BJP-led Union government over the Manipur situation, saying the BJP’s 'Beti Bachao' scheme has now turned into 'Beti Jalao'.

The TMC has been organising the rally for many years in memory of 13 Congress supporters who were shot dead in police firing in 1993 during a march to the state secretariat -- Writers Buildings -- when the CPI(M)-led Left Front was in power in the state.