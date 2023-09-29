BJP Attacks Mamata Banerjee Govt After Recovery Of Woman's Charred Dead Body

The BJP on Friday slammed Mamata Banerjee over the law and order situation in West Bengal, alleging that the state has become a “land of bomb, bullet and injustice” with women under the TMC rule.

The party's attack came after an unidentified body of a young woman with her throat slit and face charred beyond recognition was reportedly found in a pool of blood in an orchard in West Bengal's North 24-Parganas on Tuesday.

“I am shocked…An unfortunate incident from West Bengal has come to the fore. This reminds how crimes against women are continuously happening in Bengal,” BJP leader and Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi told reporters at the party headquarters.

“Mamata Banerjee, who talks about 'maa mati manush', has today turned the state into land of bomb, bullet, and injustice with daughter,” she charged, demanding tough action against the perpetrators. Targeting Banerjee over the incident, BJP's co-in charge for West Bengal Amit Malviya shared a purported video clip of the women's partially charred body on X and wrote. “This is the situation of law and order in West Bengal”.

“But Mamata Banerjee won't utter a word,” he said. He alleged that it won't be a surprise if “criminals, patronised by the TMC, involved in women trafficking, are behind this.” “But then it would mean a silent burial to the tragic death," the BJP leader added.

Malviya also targeted INDIA bloc parties, wondering if Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will "castigate" Banerjee "for failing to protect women in West Bengal”. “Will Rahul Gandhi, who is quick to shed crocodile tears, when politically expedient, castigate Mamata Banerjee for failing to protect women in West Bengal? Or compulsion of INDIA alliance will come in the way?” the BJP leader asked.