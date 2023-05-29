Mamata's Then-and-now Tweet On Parliament Draws BJP's Ire

TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, on Monday, May 29 shared a controversial tweet with Former Prime Minister Late Jawaharlal Nehru’s cabinet and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s picture with Adheenam priests who arrived in Delhi to hand over the ‘Sengol’ sceptre to PM Modi on the eve of Parliament inauguration.

BJP's response

Reacting to the tweet of Mamata Banerjee, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, said, “TMC does not mean just too much corruption, it now means ‘Tushteekaran mujhe chahiye’. And in this appeasement politics, the kind of tweet Mamata Banerjee ji has done; the same person who she has tweeted about was the one who actually took and welcomed the Sengol from the Adheenams in 1947, when that person did it, it was chamatkaar. Then for many years for some reason that's known to such parties that practise this pseudo-secular politics, it was relegated and exiled from public memory and made into a walking stick of Jawaharlal Nehru. Today when the Prime Minister at the inauguration of the new parliament has given the Sengol a pious ornament, a pious symbol—of not just transfer of power but ‘Rajdand and Dharmdand’--- its proper place in the democratic structure of India, today some people are having a problem.”

RP Singh, a BJP leader, also questioned while talking to the Republic Media Network, ''Was it a public function or a constitutional function?'' ''It was never a constitutional function and the President is mandatory for a constitutional function which is like Republic Day and where the president is mandatory. This is the same party who boycotted the President's speech in the parliament, it is the same party who called the President by the name during election, it is the same party who didn't support the President in the election also, she was Adivasi woman even then and she was contesting election. She could have been unanimously elected but no they opposed her tooth and nail. This all propaganda they’re doing because of the reason Modi Ji has inaugurated the parliament,” he further said.

TMC on Mamata's Tweet

When asked about TMC hinting that this is appeasement politics, TMC leader Riju Datta said, “You may think we are hinting but we are not hinting we are just saying that as far as the constitution goes, India is a constitutional democracy. But unfortunately after the pictures we have seen during the inauguration of the parliament, we believe that India's descend from a constitutional democracy to theocracy is complete now.”

Opposition boycotted the parliament inauguration

At least 19 political parties, including the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Samajwadi Party, and DMK, on May 28 abstained from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inauguration of a new parliament building in a rare display of unity against the BJP, which has been in power for nine years and is seeking a re-election in general elections 2024.

The opposition parties noted that the inauguration of the Parliament building is a significant event and had released a joint statement, saying "Despite our belief that the government is threatening democracy, and our disapproval of the autocratic manner in which the new Parliament was built, we were open to sinking our differences and marking this occasion."