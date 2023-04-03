BJP Attacks Rahul Ahead Of His Appeal In Surat; 'Is Cong Trying To Pressurise Judiciary?'

Bharatiya Janata Party slammed Congress and disqualified MP Rahul Gandhi over reports that the latter will move an appeal in Surat's session court on Monday along with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel. The saffron party raised questions over the presence of Grand Old party leaders in filing an appeal and asked whether the Gandhi scion is trying to pressurise the judiciary.

Addressing a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said, "Last month, a Surat court found Rahul Gandhi guilty in a defamation case. The court sentenced him over his anti-OBC remark. Following the court’s sentence, Rahul Gandhi who was an MP from Wayanad was disqualified from his membership on the basis of law which was enacted during the UPA regime."

"From the media reports, we got to know that Rahul Gandhi and his family member (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) and Chief Ministers such as Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel, are going to Surat. On the name of appeal, Congress and Gandhi family want to create a dramatic and chaotic atmosphere in Gujarat," Patra added.

BJP attacks Congress

Deepening his attack, the BJP leader said, "I don’t understand what is the necessity for this ruckus. We have some questions that we want to ask Congress and Rahul. Is it not reality that you insulted the OBC community? You addressed them ‘Chor’ and insulted them."

“You are going to Surat beating drums along with your family and some Chief Ministers today, do you want to pressurise the judiciary? If you want to appeal, it’s a democratic right. Only one lawyer is enough for appeal, but with a mindset to create a ruckus there, what do you want to do by taking the CMs and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ?" Sambit Patra asked.

Adding further, he said, "The way you have abused the OBC community, you are going to Surat today only to augment the kind of words that you have used for the OBC community. You are going to augment the insult that you have thrown at the OBC community by going and staging this kind of protest in Surat. Are you trying to pressurise the judiciary with this gimmick of yours?”

According to sources, Rahul along with senior Congress leaders, including general secretary KC Venugopal and his sister Priyanka will be present at the court during the appeal.