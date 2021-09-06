BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Monday hit out at former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for sensationalising the farmers' protest, accusing him of milking the movement for politics. Launching a jibe at the Congress party over its lack of permanent leadership, Sambit Patra said that it had become a habit of Rahul Gandhi to stray away from real issues and run the party based on propaganda. Patra's remarks came after Rahul Gandhi tweeted an old photo of the farmers' movement on Monday.

"Whenever there is politics of illusion, of lies, Rahul Gandhi's hand is there in the country. Today, Rahul Gandhi has tweeted the old picture of the farmers' movement and told it to be the photo of the present. Rahul Gandhi is well aware that Congress is president-less, so Congress is unable to raise any issue on the ground. That's why they try to do politics through false photos," Patra said.

Centre is working for upliftment of farmers: Sambit Patra

The BJP leader also accused the Wayanad MP of diverting the attention of the country from its achievements, such as the success of the COVID-19 vaccination drive. He said, "The world's fastest and largest vaccination campaign is going on in India, the whole world is appreciating it. But Rahul Gandhi does not do a single tweet in the context of vaccination? About 68.75 crore people in the country have received a single dose of the vaccine. Even after getting the vaccine to such a large population, not a single tweet of Rahul Gandhi has come. In the last two days, more than 1 crore vaccines were administered. Despite this, those who spread confusion through false images remain silent on this."

LIVE: Press byte by Dr. @sambitswaraj at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. https://t.co/wTaSO5IDJc — BJP (@BJP4India) September 6, 2021

Patra asserted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government is working towards the upliftment of the farmers. "We all have seen what has been the condition of farmers for 70 years. PM Modi has been working for farmers since he came. Farmers are being sent to Rupee account through DBT There is no black marketing of urea today Opposition wants to point gun at other's shoulder Our government is the government of farmers," he stated.

Image: PTI