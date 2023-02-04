Last Updated:

BJP Attempts To Unite OPS & EPS, Says 'united AIADMK, NDA Much Needed To Defeat DMK Govt'

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai said that the united NDA and a united AIADMK are much needed to defeat CM MK Stalin-led DMK government.

Ajay Sharma
Ajay Sharma
Annamalai

BJP's K Annamalai said that the united NDA and a united AIADMK are much needed to defeat CM MK Stalin-led DMK government. (Image: Twitter/@CTRavi_BJP)


Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party chief K Annamalai on Friday said that the united National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and a united AIADMK are much needed to defeat CM MK Stalin-led DMK government in the state. Notably, this remark came after Annamalai along with BJP national secretary CT Ravi met AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam (OPS) and Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) separately.

On Friday, BJP's K Annamalai and CT Ravi met Tamil Nadu former CMs EPS and OPS separately at the residences and discussed the upcoming by-elections in Erode assembly. "We discussed about the upcoming Erode assembly by-elections and other issues concerning the State," CT Ravi said about the meeting with AIADMK leaders. Notably, the BJP meeting with OPS and EPS holds significance as it comes at a time when there is infighting between the OPS and EPS factions in the AIADMK. 

BJP attempts to unite AIADMK

Addressing a press conference in Chennai, CT Ravi on Friday said, "A united AIADMK and BJP are much needed to defeat the DMK alliance in this bye-election. We have met both OPS and EPS and the meeting was good as we conveyed something to them on behalf of the party’s national President JP Nadda."

"We have asked them (OPS and EPS) to work unitedly to defeat DMK for the Tamilians. We also tried to convince them to stay united," he added. Apparently, for the first time, the saffron had openly admitted to making attempts to unite the AIADMK factions, as earlier they have termed the latter’s conflict their “internal matter”. 

CT Ravi further alleged the DMK senior leaders and Members of Parliament (MPs) for “continuously attacking” Tamil culture and said that the “party is known for using money (as power) and misusing the Government and hence they want a united AIADMK, ANI reported.

It is pertinent to mention that AIADMK is the principal opposition party in Tamil Nadu and also an ally of the BJP. It is likely that the saffron party will extend its support to AIADMK in the upcoming bypoll in Erode (East).

(With inputs from ANI)

