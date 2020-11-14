BJP Attributes MVA Govt's Decision To Reopen Temples In Maharashtra To 'people's Anger'

BJP MLA Ram Kadam on Saturday lashed out at the Maharashtra government for delaying the reopening of places of worship for devotees. Earlier in the day, the state government announced that religious places shall be thrown open for the public from November 16. While the Ministry of Home Affairs permitted the reopening of religious places in India from June 8 onwards, the Maharashtra government had decided against implementing this relaxation owing to the COVID-19 crisis.

Kadam lamented that the state government did not pay heed to BJP's protests in this regard for the last three months. According to him, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government took this decision because it got scared of the "people's anger". He dubbed this development as a "big victory of the people".

BJP MLA Ram Kadam remarked, "The government which was in deep slumber has woken up now. People's anger across Maharashtra increased and people became angry with the government. Since the last three months, we hit the streets and requested the government to pay heed to the people's faith and open the temples as per rules. But this arrogant, deaf and blind government could not hear this. When the Maharashtra government started getting criticised across the country and people's anger increased, the state government got scared. The government had to take the decision of reopening temples. It is the government's defeat and a big victory for the people of Maharashtra."

Thackeray urges people to follow COVID-19 precautions

Reminding people about the havoc caused by COVID-19, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray cautioned people against letting their guard down. He contended that the novel coronavirus situation in Maharashtra did not go out of hand because the residents took requisite precautions even during major festivals such as Holi, Navratri, and Eid. While conceding that all religious places were closed during the COVID-19-induced lockdown, Thackeray opined that doctors and health personnel played the role of "Gods in white coats" for the devotees.

He urged the people to continue taking the necessary precautions such as avoiding crowds in places of worship. The Shiv Sena chief added this was not just the government's but God's wish too. The Maharashtra CM stressed the mandatory use of masks inside the religious places. The state government's decision comes at a juncture when Maharashtra is witnessing a gradual decline in the number of COVID-19 cases.

