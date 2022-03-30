BJP Avers Rampurhat 'hub Of Mafia Elements'; Raises Concern On Worsening Law & Order In WB

The killing of nine people in the Rampurhat village in West Bengal following the murder of a local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader, should be attributed to a dispute between the local mafia leaders on money distribution from the income earned from rampant illegal activities, Lok Sabha MP and a member of the BJP's fact-finding team on the Birbhum violence, Satya Pal Singh said at a press conference on Wednesday. The Lok Sabha MP said that Rampurhat is a hub of mafia elements who are involved in illegal mining, cattle trafficking, etc.

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Satypal Singh alleged that the village has a strong presence of mafia elements, especially including activities like illegal mining and cattle traficking. ''The murder and subsequent violence took place over a dispute on the percentage of money to be distributed to the people involved in illegal activities in the area. An incident of murder had also taken place four years back for the same reason. It's unfortunate that the main culprit in this incident, who got killed later, was never arrested," Singh said.

BJP alleges TMC workers blocked road towards Rampurhat

Narrating the ordeal before reaching Rampurhat on March 23, two days after the violence, the former Mumbai Police Commissioner stated that the path leading to Rampurhat was blocked with trucks parked on the road without drivers. After having reached the local police station by road, the delegation was gheraoed by local TMC workers. However, only after the central forces assured safe message, was the delegation was able to reach Rampurhat. "To disallow BJP's delegation to reach Rampurhat, the path towards village was blocked by parking the trucks on the way. Further on the road, a group of 150-200 TMC workers blocked our path and there was not a single police personnel from the local police to help us. Thus we sat on a dharna on the same road. Thanks to the media, we were able to come back alive from the location. The central forces helped our way out and to reach the local police station, where were gheraoed by the TMC workers. We demanded, until a clear passage is not given to us, we will sit on a dharna here. An hour later, the path was cleared for us. After reaching the village, we saw people have left the village and there is no faith on the local police," Lok Sabha MP Satya Pal Singh said.

BJP's fact finding committee on the Birbhum violence

The fact-finding committee of the BJP visited the site of the Birbhum violence to send out a message to the people of West Bengal that BJP stands with justice, without any discrimination towards a particular sect, caste or religion. "It's also unfortunate, the CM Mamata Banerjee did not visit the site until the BJP fact finding committee decided to pay a visit at the location," said LS MP Singh. Nine days after the killings that ensued the murder of a local TMC leader in the Rampurhat village, the BJP's fact-finding committee submitted its report to the BJP National President, J P Nadda.

In the latest update, West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar, who was also a member of the fact-finding committee, spoke exclusively to Republic TV and also raised questions about the deteriorating law and order in the state. "The law and order situation in WB has deteriorated immensely in the last 15 days. Several cases of rape have been reported from South 24 Parganas, Malda, and Birbhum. The law and order of the state is out of control of the CM and Home Minister."

Meanwhile, the Calcutta HC, also showing lack of onfidence in the state police, ordered the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) to deploy CCTV cameras and do a forensic investigation so as to avoid any disruption in the probe.

Image: Republic World