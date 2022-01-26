BJP Backs Kapil Sibal's View On Congress' Handling Of Azad; 'only Darbaris Matter To Them'

Agreeing with Kapil Sibal, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday said that the Congress party because of the 'insecurities' of the Gandhi family was 'undermining, insulting and sidelining' all those stalwarts who have some presence. In a video, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla highlighted the range of senior leaders who have left the party, starting from Captain Amarinder Singh to Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"Unfortunately, the congress party which was once like a Parivar has become the party, where only Darbaris matter. There were many leaders who were forced to leave the Congress party because of the humiliation done to them by the Darbaris of the Parivar," said Poonawalla.

The BJP spokesperson added, "Therefore when Ghulam Nabi Azad Ji's contribution is being recognized by the entire nation by giving him a Padma Bhushan, they are getting annoyed."

'Only Congress doesn't need his services'

Earlier in the day, Kapil Sibal congratulated 'bhaijaan' Ghulam Nabi Azad for being awarded the prestigious Padma Bhushan. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, he wrote, "Ironic that the Congress doesn’t need his services when the nation recognises his contributions to public life."

This comes in the wake of his party colleague Jairam Ramesh questioning Azad for not declining the Padma award on the lines of former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee.

Ironic that the Congress doesn’t need his services when the nation recognises his contributions to public life — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) January 26, 2022

A part of the G-23 group, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kapil Sibal and 21 other senior leaders wrote to Sonia Gandhi in August 2020 regarding the uncertainty over the leadership and the drift in the party. The letter reportedly mentioned many suggestions such as the need for a full-time leadership available at the national and state headquarters, conducting elections at all levels including the Congress Working Committee and state level, the formation of an Independent Election Authority, and institutional leadership mechanism to guide the party's revival.