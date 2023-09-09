BJP Bags Three Seats In Bypolls In Six States; SP, Congress, JMM, TMC Also Register Wins

The opposition I.N.D.I.A alliance tasted victory in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghosi assembly bypoll with the defeat to the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) when it backed the Samajwadi Party. Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Sudhakar Singh defeated BJP‘s Dara Singh Chauhan by 42,759 votes. Notably, Chauhan as the sitting MLA, had quit the SP in July to join the saffron camp.

The seven seats — Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Ghosi in Uttar Pradesh, Puthuppally in Kerala, Dhupguri in West Bengal, Dumri in Jharkhand, and Boxanagar and Dhanpur in Tripura — went to the polls on September 5.

The by-election results for seven assembly seats in six states declared on Friday were a mixed bag for the BJP and the opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc, with the saffron party winning three seats and one each going to its rivals Congress, JMM and TMC and Samajwadi Party.

The BJP bagged the Bageshwar assembly seat in Uttarakhand and Dhanpur in Tripura and wrested the Boxanagar assembly seat from CPI(M) in the northeastern state, where the I.N.D.I.A alliance parties had joined hands. However, the saffron party lost the Dhupguri assembly seat in West Bengal to the Trinamool Congress (TMC). JMM retained the Dumri assembly seat in Jharkhand.

The Congress-led UDF in Kerala retained the Puthuppally Assembly constituency in Kerala as its candidate Chandy Oommen, son of late Congress stalwart Oommen Chandy, trounced ruling LDF candidate Jaick C Thomas. Oommen gathered 80,144 votes, and Thomas could get only 42,425 votes. BJP candidate Lijin Lal bagged a distant third with 6,558 votes.

I.N.D.I.A Bloc exudes confidence

This was the first electoral encounter with the BJP since the formation of the I.N.D.I.A bloc, Congress exuded confidence in the alliance and said that the victory of I.N.D.I.A candidate proves that the people have accepted the bloc as an alternative to the BJP.

Congress deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Pramod Tiwari said the win of candidates of the I.N.D.I.A alliance including the decisive victory of SP’s Sudhakar Singh has "proved that the public has accepted INDIA as an alternative to the Bharatiya Janata Party".

"It is a win for positive politics and a defeat for negative communal politics... It is Bharat starting towards I.N.D.I.A’s victory," SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said.

"I would like to congratulate all those who beat the BJP to win the bypolls. The BJP has lost four bypolls out of the seven held on September 5. This is a big win for I.N.D.I.A," West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee said.