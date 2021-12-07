BJP Balks As WB CM Mamata Banerjee Tells Newspapers 'Publish Positive News, Get Govt Ads'

Stirring a controversy, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has urged local newspapers to print 'positive' news to earn government ads. BJP I-T chief Amit Malviya on Monday shared a video of Banerjee from a recent press event in Kolkata in which she is heard saying that she will direct district magistrates (DMs) if they publish positive news of the govt. She rued that TV channels only show the govt's good work only once, but rural newspapers were writing about it in detail.

"If development work done by the government are done sincerely by the rural newspapers, then I will tell the DMs to give you government ads. The govt does not use state machinery each time for publicity," said Banerjee. Her quip was in response to a journalist urging the CM to give government ads in newspapers as many of them were in a cash-starved state.

Banerjee further added, "Today, govt's development work are played once in television but in rural publications its been printed and supplied every corner. We have to take care of such newspapers who do such positive work. Talk to the DM and send a copy of your paper to DM office, DICO, Police Superintendent and Commissioner. This will help them review whether the news coverage is positive or negative.".

She concluded, "All I want is you all to perform well and turn negativity into positivity. Work on positive news and you will definatly get the ads. Kindly coordinate among yourself on this".

Mamata's Mumbai sojourn

Recently Mamata Banerjee embarked on a 2-day Mumbai visit met with top politicians - Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray, Sanjay Raut, and NCP chief Sharad Pawar. After meeting the NCP Supremo, the TMC chief took a dig at Congress saying, "for those parties who can't fight, nothing can be done". When she was asked if the UPA under Sharad Pawar will be an alternative force to BJP, she asked, 'What is UPA, there's no UPA anymore'. Banerjee later also met Indian business magnate Gautam Adani and invited him to attend the Bengal Global Business Summit in April 2022. Banerjee has been eyeing to make inroads into western India as TMC aggressively campaigns against BJP in Goa.

In July, Banerjee embarked on a 5-day journey to Delhi huddling up with many Opposition leaders, meeting Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, hinting at a 2024 coalition spearheaded by her. Since then, Congress-TMC ties have soured as several top top-notch Congress leaders have jumped ship to TMC like - ex-Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro, Sushmita Dev, ex-Meghalaya CM Mukul Sangma, Kirti Azad. TMC, which is expanding into Goa, Tripura, eyes to emerge as a focal point of Opposition parties for a probable 2024 battle between Mamata and Modi.