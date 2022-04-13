BJP Begins Nyay Yatra To Protest Karauli Violence; Gehlot Govt Deploys Heavy Police Force

Observing Karauli violence that recorded the arrest of 23 persons, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had called for Nyay Yatra (Campaign for Justice) on Wednesday. Sources informed that the yatra is witnessing the presence of BJP MP from Bengaluru and National President of BJP Yuva Morcha Tejashwi Surya and Rajasthan BJP unit chief Satish Poonia.

Visuals accessed by Republic TV show that an alert Police are present on the spot while security has been tightened in and around the Dausa-Karauli border. A police force is said to be deployed encircling the BJP convoy, visibly led by Surya, who had been speaking against 'dynastic politics' in the Congress-ruled state.

The BJP convoy departed for Karauli after gathering in Hindaun City, as per sources. The tenacity of the BJP's procession and Surya's zeal to voice against the inaction on the part of CM Gehlot was quite visible.

BJP's Nyay Yatra in Rajasthan after Karauli violence

The BJP leaders and party workers are set to meet with the victims of violence, however, sources confirmed that only a handful of BJP leaders will be granted a chance to meet the families of victims. This comes after former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje met with the families of the victims on Tuesday.

Poonia, before taking out the procession, had stated that the CM Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government is indulging in politics and appeasement, attempting to hinder the unity of the country by discriminating on the basis of religion.

"On the behest of Minister of State Zahida Khan, special orders were passed not to cut power from Muslim-majority areas during the month of Ramzan," Poonia had stated before the yatra commenced.

He mentioned that people of another community pelted stones despite the Hindu community carrying out the yatra in a peaceful manner. He had further compared Congress rule in Rajasthan to the Talibani rule in Afghanistan.

Karauli violence

On April 2, communal clashes broke out in Karauli after stones were pelted at a motorbike rally was taken out to celebrate the Hindu new year. About 35 people were injured in the violence and houses of more than 80 people were burnt, authorities said.

The incident took place when Hindus took out a rally to mark Nav Samvatsar (New Year) and were passing through a Muslim-dominated area. As of last Friday, 23 people were arrested and 44 others were identified in connection with the violence. So far, 10 FIRs have been registered in the case.