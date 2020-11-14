BJP Begins Preparations For 2024 Polls; JP Nadda To Go On 100 Days Nationwide Tour: Report

In a bid to prepare for the 2024 general elections, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) President JP Nadda is set to tour the country to strengthen the organization. Even as the Party is on the laurels of a big victory, Nadda would soon be undertaking a 100 day 'Rashtriya Vistrit Pravas' throughout the country.

In order to devise a strategy for the 2024 general elections, Nadda has divided days of his stay in a state. The main objective of the Party would be to work on seats that were not won by the Party in 2019. Another crucial aspect that has been listed by the party is on how to win those seats in 2024.

According to sources, Nadda would be meeting the Party's public representatives, debating and discussing new possible coalitions, improving state governments image, interacting with various influential groups, bringing clarity on the Party's ideology in the cadre and initiating dialogue with senior functionaries of the Party and coalition partners in the states.

Taking COVID-19 spread into consideration, during his tour in various states, a request has been made not to gather more than 200 persons in a big hall.

Categorisation of states

Furthermore, to main a chronological data, the states too have been categorized in A, B, C and D categories. Category A are the states where BJP is in government or is a principal coalition partner like Nagaland, Bihar, Karnataka, Tripura, etc. Category 'B' pertains to those states where BJP is not in power like Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Delhi, Punjab, Odisha.

To small states like Lakshadweep, Meghalaya and Mizoram, category C has been assigned and Category D is for election-bound states like Kerala, West Bengal, Assam, Pudducherry and Tamil Nadu. Except for Uttar Pradesh, Nadda will stay in the category 'C' states for 2 days as for categories A and B are concerned, the national president will stay for 3 days.

BJP's new national team

Previously in September, Nadda released the list of new National office bearers of the Party. While most senior leaders and ex-CMs like - Raman Singh, Vasundhara Raje, Raghubar Das were retained as state Vice-presidents, several younger leaders were elevated. Lok Sabha MP Tejasvi Surya has replaced Poonam Mahajan as the new BJP Yuva Morcha chief while late Deputy CM Gopinath Munde's daughter Pankaja Munde has been made national secretary. The BJP has also reshuffled its national spokespersons - dropping leaders G V.L Narasimha Rao and Meenakshi Lekhi. One of the biggest change is that Ram Madhav has been replaced with Punjab's Tarun Chugh as General Secretary. This is the first time Nadda has rejigged the team, since taking over as Party president from Amit Shah in January.

(With Inputs from ANI)


