BJP Bengal Chief Sukanta Majumdar Says 'CAA Is Our Commitment Just Like Ram Mandir'

On August 3, the Bharatiya Janata Party's West Bengal unit chief Sukanta Majumdar asserted that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and its implementation is as important an issue as the Ram Mandir was in the past.

While talking to the media on Wednesday, Majumdar said, "CAA is our commitment, we'll do it. CAA is a core issue for Bengal BJP the way Ram Mandir was a pledge for the BJP. We'll give citizenship to refugees from Bangladesh. People are forced to come because of the atrocities committed on Hindus."

The BJP leader also stated that it is important to implement the CAA in Bengal as even today many people are trying to migrate from Bangladesh to India, due to the alleged atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh.

When quizzed about the difficulties that the BJP faces to implement the CAA in West Bengal, Majumdar replied, "It will not be an easy task and we do not even want to do easy work. Many people opposed Article 370. They said that Modi Ji will not be able to abrogate 370 even if he is Prime Minister 10 times. We removed it and showed that BJP is not there to do easy work. Opposition parties like Congress are here to do easy work. We (BJP) work to bring a change. We have come to change the future of the country and will do it."

"There is no politics in it. Mahatma Gandhi also said that if atrocities are committed against Hindus living in Bangladesh after the partition of India, then India will have to take responsibility," the BJP leader added.

CAA to be implemented after COVID-19 wave ends: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah, during his recent visit to West Bengal, on May 5, assured that the CAA would be brought after the COVID-19 pandemic ends. "I would like to say that we'll implement CAA on the ground the moment the COVID-19 wave ends...CAA was, is and will be a reality," said Amit Shah

Citizenship Amendment Act

The Citizenship Amendment Act amends the previous Citizenship Act 1955 to make refugees who are Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, eligible for citizenship. Moreover, the Bill exempts the inner line permit areas in Nagaland, Mizoram, and Arunachal Pradesh and areas falling under the Sixth Schedule in the regions. It will be applicable to the members of these communities having arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014.

Moreover, it also relaxes the terms of naturalised citizenship, from the original 14 years to five years. Anyone belonging to the above-mentioned six religions and three countries can apply for citizenship after residing in India for the stipulated five years. The Act also allows the cancellation of Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) cardholders' citizenship if they violate any law, including minor offences like parking violations.

(With inputs from ANI)