BJP Hits Back At Congress For Its Stand Against Kumbh Mela, Closing Madrassas

Senior Advisor of BJP Gaurav Bhatia on Thursday hit back at the Congress which has questioned the ‘excessive’ expenditure on organising the Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh and accused the Yogi Adityanath government of preaching Hinduism in the state.

Drawing comparison from Assam Government’s decision to close state-run Islamic Madrassas, the Congress has said that Kumbh Mela preaches Hinduism and the government must stop allocating Rs 4,200 crores to organise a religious event.

In a strong response to the Opposition, BJP’s Gaurav Bhatia said that the Assam government is correcting the appeasement politics which has been running in the state for decades. Backing the BJP government’s decision, he asked why should taxpayers’ money be used in Madrassas where religious teachings are imparted.

READ | Congress Questions Kumbh Mela; Udit Raj Tells Yogi Government 'don't Spend Rs 4,200 Cr'

‘Hindu hater Congress’

The BJP leader further accused Congress of being ‘Hindu hater’ for opposing the Kumbh Mela which is held every six years in UP’s Allahabad. He said the Congress is trying to create an artificial equivalence by comparing the Kumbh Mela to the closure of Madrassas.

“The real dirty face of Congress is now coming out. They have throughout been Hindu haters. First from Hindu terror to now saying that Kumbh Mela should be stopped. This is an artificial equivalence that is being created. I would like to say this to the Congress leadership that no matter how much you hate Hindus, we are proud of the Kumbh Mela. The arrangements have been made and please do not try to create an artificial equivalence because we all know Madrassas have been indulging in imparting of education that is religious and also against national interest,” Bhatia told Republic TV.

READ | Himanta Biswa Sarma On Closing Madrassas: 'Not Govt's Job To Teach Religious Texts'

‘Why should state discriminate?’: Bhatia backs closure of Madrassas

Defending the Assam Government’s decision to shut down all state-run madrassas and around 100 Sanskrit Tols, Gaurav Bhatia said it is unfair if the taxpayers’ money is used to fund schools that impart religious teachings.

“We have no issues if a child, hailing from any religion comes to school and learn, a taxpayer would be happy. But when these funds are utilised for teaching a specific religion, people will have problems. People from other religions will also approach and ask the government to fund their seminaries or schools which are imparting religious education. Why should the state discriminate? The constitution talks about equality before the law. It talks about the state being separate from religious activities and this is exactly what the Assam Govt is doing,” the BJP leader said.

READ | 'Assam To Shut Down State-run Madrassas, Sanskrit Tols': Edu Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

READ | Assam's Move To Close State-run Madrasas & Sanskrit Schools Gives One Party A Poll Plank